REVEALED: Flash mob wedding showcases Whitsundays

The video for the flash mob wedding on Airlie Beach foreshore has been unveiled. Image: Tropix Photography

THE wait is over to see all the action from the surprise flash mob wedding that took place on Airlie Beach foreshore last month.

The much-anticipated video was released this evening and showed all the action from the air, water and land.

The brains behind the event, Philip Batty, worked with Tourism Whitsundays, WeddingsWhitsundays.com, Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce and Accom Whitsundays to turn his idea into a reality involving hundreds of dancers, singers, musicians and tourism operators.

Surprise flashmob on Airlie Beach Queensland Australia on 19th January 2020 Posted by Love The Whitsundays on Thursday, 6 February 2020

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the video was a great joint initiative that captured the beauty of the region.

“The exposure this video will gain for Airlie Beach and our local businesses will be fantastic,” she said.

“It’s great to see a project come together from an idea, which is thanks to Phil.

“In 2020, the key to success is collaboration.

“It was also lovely to see locals Chloe and Ian tie the knot, a huge congratulations, and thank you to them for unknowingly letting us share their special day.”

More than 400 people watched on in person as Chloe Autridge and Ian Wilson tied the knot and Mr Batty hoped thousands more would share in the moment online and help make the video go viral.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce chair Allan Milostic also said the event was a great success.

“Huge effort!” he said.

“Well done everyone and especially Phil Batty for pulling it all together with a single mindedness that was truly inspirational and a little terrifying.”

The event was put together completely cost-free with generous donations from performers, tourism operators, videographers and technical support.

WeddingsWhitsundays. Com chair and photographer of the event Deb Savvy, who was also a major part in pulling the event together, believed the flash mob was a combination of all the highlights in the Whitsundays.

“WeddingsWhitsundays. Com were thrilled to be part of this flash mob,” she said.

“We believe it really showed couples the only limit to what’s possible at their wedding in the Whitsundays is their imagination.

“If you can dream it, our incredible world-class suppliers can make it happen.”