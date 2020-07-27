Revealed: Future plans for $1.2B 103-storey supertowers

THE future plans for a 103-storey twin supertower development in the heart of the Gold Coast have been revealed.

The proposed $1.2 billion Orion Towers will rise 328m and are planned for a Surfers Paradise Boulevard site between Enderley and Markwell avenues.

Developer Orion GoldMark has filed an application with the Gold Coast City Council to gain a four-year extension on the project, meaning it has until 2025 to start construction.

Artist impression of the Orion Towers proposed for Surfers Paradise

The project was proposed in November 2016 and approved by the council in May 2017.

That approval is due to expire next year, but in a letter to council the developer has asked for an extension.

"An extended time frame would allow for time to adapt to current and evolving market

conditions to allow the project to reach fulfilment," the letter said.

"An extended time frame would work in line with associated negotiations and arrangements that are necessary to facilitate the construction and operation of the site.

"The scale of the development means that a four-year extension is required in order to reposition the development within the market, and subsequently complete the construction of the development within the approval currency period."

The approved two-supertower mixed-use project would feature two skyscrapers, of 103 and 76-storeys respectively and contain 1127 units.

The proposed development is so tall it would top out just metres below the Civil Aviation Safety Authority's height limit mandated for buildings within the flight path.

The Orion towers would be significantly taller than Q1.



Its top level would exceed the height of the iconic Q1's spire by around six metres.

In 2016, development manager Chris Alston said it would inject more than $540 million into the Coast economy, create around 1300 jobs during construction and a further 450 direct and indirect jobs once completed.

The developer has requested an extension on the project.



According to documents filed with the council, Orion's features will include:

• A 680sq m full-floor penthouse on level 100 with ground floor concierge and private lift.

• A "signature" restaurant on level 101.

• A 165-room, five-star hotel.

• A dedicated bike ramp into the carpark, with space for 600 bikes.

• A five-level, mixed-use podium including ground-floor retail designed around a sculptural "urban canyon".

• A "lush" garden deck and recreation area with five pools, including an indoor pool, an eastern pool to catch morning sun and a western pool for afternoon bathing.

• Twin indoor and outdoor residents' lounges on level 49 of both towers.

• A private club on level 74 of the smaller tower for owners of the penthouse and sub-penthouses.

• Australia's highest observation restaurant on level 101 of the tallest tower, offering 360-degree views.

Originally published as Revealed: Future plans for $1.2B 103-storey supertowers