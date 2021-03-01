REVEALED: Gifts, houses and assets held by Qld MPs

Platinum passes to Australia Zoo, Qantas club memberships and State of Origin tickets have been dished out to the newest class of Queensland parliamentarians, the latest Register of Interests reveals.

Each member of the Queensland parliament is required to detail their assets, liabilities, gifts and memberships to avoid the event of a conflict of interest between an MP's private and the public interest.

Along with the declarations of how many homes and investments a politician owns, the register often reveals other details.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lists three properties on her register of interests - a home at Seventeen Mile Rocks and two units on the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

Last year Ms Palaszczuk received a platinum family experience pass to Australia Zoo, two tickets to game one of the State of Origin series and NRL chairman's lounge membership.

Despite interstate and international border closures the Premier also received membership to the Qantas Club and Virgin Lounge.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk listed three properties on her register of interests. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli lists four properties among his many investments.

He also appears to be one of Bank of Queensland's most frequent customers.

Mr Crisafulli lists six mortgages, four accounts and 11 savings accounts with the Queensland bank, according to his register.

Thankfully, Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick's penchant for financial affairs extends to his own interests.

The state's money man possesses six National Australia Bank savings accounts.

Cryptocurrency is also a favourite among some MPs, with Katter's Australia Party MP Nick Dametto and Labor's Bart Mellish listing Bitcoin as an investment.

Among the other declarations, One Nation's Stephen Andrew has revealed he is an honorary Chief on the South Pacific island of Ambae.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli holds six mortgages and 11 savings accounts. Photography : Russell Shakespeare

Mr Andrew declared he was "not a citizen of Vanuatu, nor do I hold a passport for Vanuatu".

Labor's Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke owns one-twelfth of a 60 per cent syndicate ownership in racehorse Isis-Turbo.

The three-year old gelding ran third in Rockhampton on February 15.

Warrego LNP MP Ann Leahy is the part owner of a Mooney M20 aircraft

Greens MPs Amy MacMahon and Michael Berkman list an "ethical" superannuation funds on their registers.

Labor's Ipswich West MP Jim Madden owns an operates a laundromat at Lowood.

Originally published as REVEALED: Gifts, houses and assets held by Qld MPs