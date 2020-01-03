Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new luxury tower with a design inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes is planned for a site overlooking one of the world’s most famous surf breaks.
A new luxury tower with a design inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes is planned for a site overlooking one of the world’s most famous surf breaks.
Property

Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Jan 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPER wants to build a luxury tower inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes to overlook one of the world's most famous surf breaks.

Broadbeach developer M2Space has unveiled plans for The Point, a 14-storey "skyhome" mid-rise building planned for a Coolangatta site overlooking Kirra Beach.

It will feature 13 three-bedroom units which each take out a single floor and one two-bedroom apartment.

Artist impression of The Point at Kirra tower development. Picture: Supplied
Artist impression of The Point at Kirra tower development. Picture: Supplied

The 635sq m site is on the corner of Musgrave and Winston streets near the Kirra Surf building and is currently home to a single-storey residential house. It will be demolished to make way for the tower, which will have just 41 bedrooms.

A planning report on the project reveals the tower's design is inspired by the longboards used by surfers at Kirra's famous beaches as well as being located close to Gold Coast Airport.

What the rooftop will look like. Picture: Supplied
What the rooftop will look like. Picture: Supplied

"The Kirra skyline is generally characterised by more regular-shaped buildings with clearly defined horizontal and vertical elements," the report says.

"The proposed development has been designed to incorporate elements of this design language in addition to providing a unique built form that speaks to the significance of the longboard and aeroplane and their relevance to the local area."

The tower’s design is inspired by planes and surfboards. Picture: Supplied
The tower’s design is inspired by planes and surfboards. Picture: Supplied

Plans filed with the council reveal the tower would have a rooftop space with a pool overlooking the beach and greenery.

It is the first time a development has been proposed for the site.

M2Space, according to its website, is a boutique property development, architecture and project management group which has been involved in projects across the city.

The project will go before council for approval later this year.

architect design building surfing tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAPPY ENDING: Watch as turtles return to Mullers Lagoon

        premium_icon HAPPY ENDING: Watch as turtles return to Mullers Lagoon

        News A whopping 250 turtles spent Christmas in the care of generous Bowen woman Tracey Bazzo before they were released for the journey home.

        Costigan says world ‘laughing at us’ over bushfire readiness

        premium_icon Costigan says world ‘laughing at us’ over bushfire readiness

        Politics MP Jason Costigan angry at lack of bushfire resources.

        CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

        News What’s been happening around Proserpine this week.

        Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        News Aviation experts said a flying school could put the Whitsundays on show and boost...