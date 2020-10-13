Revealed: How many viewers switched off new Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Elly and Becky Miles left quite an impression on several suitors during last week's premiere but the bubbly duo failed to impress viewers.

The Channel 10 dating show premiered to its lowest ratings ever on Wednesday, with 628,000 metro viewers (785,000 national) tuning in to watch the pair make history as the first joint act.

Rival Channel 9's The Block had slightly more viewers during the same time slot (744,000), although this figure was down from previous nights.

The Bachelorette host Osher Gunsberg with Elly and Becky Miles. Supplied

Elly and Becky's much-hyped debut marked a disappointing start to season 6, which paled in comparison to Sophie Monk's season - the most-watched with 951,000 metro in 2017.

The Miles sisters were on par with season 4's Ali Oetjen (631,000) and season 2's Georgia Love (655,000).

Inaugural bachelorette Sam Frost had 875,000 viewers in 2015.

Sophie Monk’s 2017 premiere of The Bachelorette had the highest ratings. Pictured with winner Stu Laundy.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor also suffered low ratings with Locky Gilbert's season drawing in 681,000 metro viewers in August - marking the second-lowest premiere ahead of Tim Robards' season (669,000).

The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise has been a long-time ratings juggernaut for Network 10, however viewership numbers have significantly dropped in recent years.

Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor had the second-lowest premiere. Gilbert is pictured with his chosen winner Irena Srbinovska.

Even the once popular spinoff Bachelor in Paradise premiered to it's lowest ratings in July, with 507,000 metro viewers.

However it's not all bad news for reality dating shows as Channel 7's revamped Farmer Wants a Wife premiered to 908,000 metro viewers in July while Channel 9's controversial Married at First Sight had 1.15 million viewers in February.

Bachelor In Paradise premiered to its lowest ratings. Picture: Supplied

