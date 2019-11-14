REVEALED: How much our Whitsunday councillors are spending

EXPENSES: The numbers are in on councillor salary and expenses.

IF YOU have ever been curious as to how much our mayor and councillors earn and spend, the numbers have been released.

The Whitsunday Regional Council annual report has revealed how councillors have been spending for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Coming in on top of the earnings is Mayor Andrew Willcox, with an annual salary of $132,708. Unsurprisingly, Cr Willcox also has the highest amount of expenses for the year, totalling $32,073.

Although Deputy Mayor John Collins has the second-highest annual salary at $82,942, he spent significantly less on expenses than other councillors. His expenses, at $2750, rank him at fifth.

All other councillors received an annual salary of $70,500, with the exception of Cr Nicola Grieger and retired Division 4 councillor Peter Ramage who earned $9930 and $51,685 respectively due to shorter councillor tenures.

The next highest spending was from Cr Ron Petterson who had expenses totalling $11,320.

Cr Jan Clifford followed close behind at $10,055.

These expenses are additional to their listed salary, with councillors also having access to a Council vehicle, laptop, mobile phone, tablet and home office equipment.

Councillor remuneration is set by the independent Local Government Remuneration Tribunal established under the Local Government Act.

The pay scales take into consideration factors such as the size of the council, the area it covers and the population it serves.

HOW MUCH YOUR COUNCILLORS ARE SPENDING

1. Andrew Willcox - $32,073

2. Ron Petterson - $11,320

3. Jan Clifford - $10,055

4. Mike Brunker - $7,684

5. Dave Clarke - $6,884

6. John Collins - $2,750

7. Peter Ramage - $1,560

8. Nicola Greiger - $0

