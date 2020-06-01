Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted above-average temperatures for winter.
REVEALED: How the sunny Whitsundays will fare this winter

Laura Thomas
1st Jun 2020 11:00 AM
THE sunny Whitsundays is set to stay sunnier than usual this winter with above average temperatures predicted for the next three months.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Peter Markworth predicted most of Queensland would be warmer than usual for June, with higher temperatures in the Whitsundays as winter rolls through.

“Over the winter months, there’s quite a high chance of above average temperatures,” he said.

“There’s also quite a high chance of above average minimums for June, July and August.

“There’s a few big climate drivers that may be impacting the winter weather, one of those is a positive Indian Ocean dipole during summer, which was bringing warmer, drier conditions to Queensland.

“What it is looking like for winter is the opposite of that, so a negative Indian Ocean dipole.”

Mr Markworth said this would bring cooler and wetter conditions to other parts of the country but would not affect the Whitsunday region.

“The southwest might have average or below average temperatures, but for the Whitsunday region and east coast it’s not going to have too much of an effect,” he said.

    PM's new cash grant plan
