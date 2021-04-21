Revealed: Killed mother’s family heartbreak

THE woman allegedly murdered in her own backyard on Tuesday tragically lost her own mother just eight weeks ago.

Kelly Wilkinson's mother Karen "Kaz" Wilkinson died suddenly in February 28 aged just 55 years. She was the "much loved soulmate of Reg. Loving mother of Danielle, Emma, Kelly and Natalie. Adored nanny to her 8 beautiful Grandchildren".

Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered on Tuesday.

Mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson, 27, is being remember by the Gold Coast community for her "beautiful heart" and "loving soul".

There's been an outpouring of emotion following the alleged domestic violence murder of the Arundel resident, found dead by police in a Gold Coast backyard with burns on Tuesday morning.

Ms Wilkinson's father on Tuesday changed his social media pages to his late wife and his daughter.

One person commented on a separate social media post about a fundraising page: "God Bless you Darling, Safe in the Arms of your Mum."

One resident shared a screenshot of a social media post the young mother shared on November 1 2020 on the Arundel Parkwood Resident and Community Group.

"..Is there any kids who missed out on trick or treat, we have plenty left I have sorted into bags if anyone wants to stop by …" wrote Kelly.

Facebook post from Kelly Wilkinson.

Bonney MP Sam O'Conner, who lives not far from the site of the crime, said many families in the area would "feel this profoundly, especially everyone at Arundel State School", the school Ms Wilkinson's children attended.

"They'll know what this tragedy means for those three young kids who will carry this loss and trauma with them for the rest their lives," Mr O'Conner said.

He shared a GoFundMe page link and it's already reached $55,000, with all founds raised going towards covering funeral costs and taking care of the three children aged under 9.

Originally published as Revealed: Killed Gold Coast mother's family heartbreak