Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards
MACKAY MP Julieanne Gilbert and Labor Burdekin candidate Michael Brunker have released their official how-to-vote cards for the Queensland election.
In a surprise move, Mrs Gilbert has preferenced Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Shaun Krstic second.
Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg appeared in third place and the LNP’s Chris Bonanno in fourth spot.
Informed Medical Options Party candidate Julie Saunders and One Nation’s Christine Keys appeared in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty scored the number two spot on Mr Brunker’s how-to-vote card, followed by Sam Cox (KAP) and Dominique Thiriet (Animal Justice Party) in third and fourth place.
More stories:
Letters to the editor: Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election
Qld election 2020: Jobs and crime to dominate campaign
Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay
Jack Smith (Greens), Burdekin MP Dale Last (LNP), Benjamin Wood (UAP) and Clive Remmer (ONP) took out the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively.
Labor Whitsunday candidate Angie Kelly and Mirani candidate Shane Hamilton have not released their how-to-vote cards yet.
Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons
Five ways to get more from your digital subscription