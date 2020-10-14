Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

PREFERENCES: The Queensland election is on October 31.

PREFERENCES: The Queensland election is on October 31.

MACKAY MP Julieanne Gilbert and Labor Burdekin candidate Michael Brunker have released their official how-to-vote cards for the Queensland election.

In a surprise move, Mrs Gilbert has preferenced Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Shaun Krstic second.

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg appeared in third place and the LNP’s Chris Bonanno in fourth spot.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Julie Saunders and One Nation’s Christine Keys appeared in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert's how-to-vote card.

NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty scored the number two spot on Mr Brunker’s how-to-vote card, followed by Sam Cox (KAP) and Dominique Thiriet (Animal Justice Party) in third and fourth place.

More stories:

Letters to the editor: Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

Qld election 2020: Jobs and crime to dominate campaign

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Jack Smith (Greens), Burdekin MP Dale Last (LNP), Benjamin Wood (UAP) and Clive Remmer (ONP) took out the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Labor candidate for Burdekin Michael Brunker's how-to-vote card.

Labor Whitsunday candidate Angie Kelly and Mirani candidate Shane Hamilton have not released their how-to-vote cards yet.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online