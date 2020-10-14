Menu
PREFERENCES: The Queensland election is on October 31.
PREFERENCES: The Queensland election is on October 31.
Politics

Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 5:30 PM
MACKAY MP Julieanne Gilbert and Labor Burdekin candidate Michael Brunker have released their official how-to-vote cards for the Queensland election.

In a surprise move, Mrs Gilbert has preferenced Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Shaun Krstic second.

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg appeared in third place and the LNP’s Chris Bonanno in fourth spot.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Julie Saunders and One Nation’s Christine Keys appeared in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert's how-to-vote card.
NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty scored the number two spot on Mr Brunker’s how-to-vote card, followed by Sam Cox (KAP) and Dominique Thiriet (Animal Justice Party) in third and fourth place.

Jack Smith (Greens), Burdekin MP Dale Last (LNP), Benjamin Wood (UAP) and Clive Remmer (ONP) took out the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Labor candidate for Burdekin Michael Brunker's how-to-vote card.
Labor Whitsunday candidate Angie Kelly and Mirani candidate Shane Hamilton have not released their how-to-vote cards yet.

