REVEALED: Mackay region’s break-in hot spots

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in the Mackay Police District over the past 12 months. Data source: Queensland Police Service.

QUEENSLAND Police data has revealed break and enter hot spots in the Mackay Police District over the past year.

The data pinpoints where and when each unlawful entry offence was recorded.

There were more than 1300 recorded break and enters in Mackay and surrounding district from May 12, 2019 to May 11, 2020.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Mackay (central) over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

A whopping 265 of them occurred in Mackay's centre with Milton, Shakespeare, Gordon and Nelson streets targeted most by thieves.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in West Mackay over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Second place went to West Mackay, with 101 unlawful entries. Premises close to main thoroughfares were broken into most frequently.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in North Mackay over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Close behind was North Mackay with 98 break and enter offences. Areas around Evans Ave were the hardest hit.

A significant number of offences - 77 - were recorded in Andergrove, followed by South Mackay with 54, Slade Point 52, Mount Pleasant 49, Beaconsfield 32 and East Mackay 31.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Andergrove over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

It appears belongings were safer south of Mackay, with the entire Sarina Police District recording a total of 71 break and enters.

Thirty-nine were recorded in Sarina followed by five at Sarina Beach and three for Campwin Beach.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in the Sarina Police District over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

West of Mackay towards the Pioneer Valley, Walkerston topped the list with 16 recorded break and enters followed by Eton with seven, Mirani five and Marian four.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Walkerston over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Further west, there were 27 unlawful entries in the Dysart region - 16 of those at addresses opposite the Dysart Hospital.

And in the Moranbah region, there were 39 recorded offences.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Dysart over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Heading north of Mackay, there were four break and enters at Calen, two at Seaforth and only one each for Kuttabul and Hampden.

Across the Whitsundays region, there were 162 recorded offences, with Bowen topping the northern tally at 64 - but there was no clear pattern as to what areas were targeted.

Proserpine had 24 recorded break and enters, Cannonvale 20, Airlie Beach 15, Jubilee Pocket seven and Cannon Valley four.

Clusters of unlawful entry offences reported north of Mackay over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in South Mackay over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.

Heat map showing where unlawful entry offences were reported in Slade Point over the past 12 months. Data: Queensland Police Service.