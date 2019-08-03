REVEALED: Mackay residents slapped with sky-high rates

Mackay Regional Council's rates are some of the highest in the state.

A RATES benchmarking exercise has revealed Mackay Regional Council charges some of the highest general rates in the state.

In fact, when comparing the median residential property value in each location, Mackay's general rates fee is higher than Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane city, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Redland, Logan, Moreton Bay, Toowoomba and Fraser Coast.

Cairns Regional Council published its benchmarking exercise on July 24 after assessing itself against 11 other Queensland local government areas with populations of 100,000 people or more.

Benchmarking - Residential - Median Valuation: This analysis identifies the median valuation for each local government area (which are nearly always different) and shows the rates applicable to that property. Contributed.

The results show Mackay Regional Council sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to water, sewerage and 'other' rates charges.

But the city's general rates charge is the highest of all in the graph for a median house price, at about $1350.

Mackay property owner Mark Devin said he was fed up with the huge bill.

"Rates in this town are excessive, and I don't think council is listening to our concerns,” he said.

"I own a property with five units on it and the rates I get charged for each unit are so high that it would be difficult to make any money from rent.

"That is why rental prices are so high, because they get pushed up with the rates.

"I think even the lowest rate band for a residential property is far too high.”

Mackay Regional CEO Craig Doyle explains how Mackay's rates are calculated. Tony Martin

Mackay Regional Council CEO Craig Doyle said general rates were charged based on the Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Department's land valuations.

Although Mackay's general rates were higher than every other council included in the benchmarking exercise, Mr Doyle said it was difficult to compare local authorities in our region using any valuation level as each faced different cost structures to deliver services and had a different ratepayer base to recover costs from.

"The ratepayer base will be a mix of residential, rural, commercial and industrial and the council of the day needs to make decisions on how the burden is spread,” he said.

Mr Doyle said the council had been focusing on reducing operational costs in recent years to try to reduce rates.

"By focusing on reducing our costs, we have been keeping rates increases to CPI or lower and that is now flowing through,” he said.

"Our comparative position with other local authorities of a similar size is improving.”

When comparing rates across the region, Mackay Regional Council charges higher general rates and higher sewerage rates than Isaac and the Whitsundays. But Mackay's water rate is cheaper.

Mackay:

Residential Band 1 ($0 to $175,000) = $1126

Residential Band 2 ($175,001 to $345,000) = $1865

Sewerage = $898.40

Water = $371.50

Isaac:

Residential Band ($61,000 +) = $1177.50

Sewerage = $674.84 on average

Water = $200 on average

Whitsundays:

Residential Band ($0 to $300,000) = $948.00

Sewerage = $820

Water = $570