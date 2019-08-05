REVEALED: Mackay's top 10 motorbike brands

Mackay Harley-Davidson dealer principle Scott Gralow on one the 8808 registered motorbikes in the greater Mackay region.

FOR THE almost 2500 Harley-Davidson riders, their bikes are more than just a way to get around, motorcycle dealer Scott Gralow said.

As the Mackay Harley-Davidson dealer principle Mr Gralow said it was the throttle of the engine, the shine of the chrome and the legacy of the iconic bikes that had made them the motorcycle of choice in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions.

Transport and Main Roads data shows more than a quarter of the region's 8808 registered motorbikes are Harley-Davidsons, with 2476 on the road.

After 10 years of selling Harleys, Mr Gralow said the aesthetics and history of the American-made bikes continued to draw in new riders.

And as more money comes into the region's economy, more people have taken to the roads on a motorcycle.

Mr Gralow said cashed-up miners were looking for adventure - and they were heading to bike dealerships to find it.

Over the past few months, sales of Harley-Davidsons and off-road bikes had experienced a significant improvement, he said.

"I suppose it's always been a thing that young people aspire for,” he said.

The renewed economy has spurred a new generation of millennial riders to jump on a Harley.

"These young blokes, who are now 30, their dads would have had one. It's in their blood.”

Mr Gralow said for younger drivers, the mid-weight bikes were more popular as the drivers were "looking for something a bit more sporty”.

But the older riders only have eyes for the classic models.

"For them it's a bucket list thing,” he said.

"When you are young you want something light and sporty, as you get older you get slower and want something louder and more solid.”

According to the TMR data, the Mackay region was the most enthusiastic biking community, with 6216 registered motorbikes.

This was followed by the Whitsunday region, with 1644, and then the Isaac region with 948 registered bikes.

MACKAY MOTORBIKE FAST FACTS

Most popular brands

1. Harley-Davidson - 2476

2. Honda - 1372

3. Yamaha - 1044

4. Suzuki - 839

5. Kawasaki - 735

6. Triumph - 507

7. KTM - 446

8. BMW - 243

9. Ducati - 172

10. Kymco Motor Cycles - 114

Most popular colours:

1. Black - 2980

2. Red - 1509

3. Blue - 1269

4. White - 720

5. Orange - 542

6. Silver - 446

7. Green - 387

8. Grey - 301

9. Yellow - 272

10 Maroon - 132

Oldest motorbike: a 1911 red Indian motorcycle from the Mackay region.