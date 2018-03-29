Menu
REVEALED: Maryborough brothers to star in House Rules

TEAM ANNOUNCED; Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius will star in the upcoming season of House Rules. Contributed
Annie Perets
by

BROTHERS from Maryborough will star in the next season of popular reality renovations show House Rules.

Signwritten cars, production crews about town and an influx of tradies last year were the first clues that a Fraser Coast pair was in the mix for the upcoming season.

A newly aired commercial has revealed the speculation was correct.

Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius will be contestants in the show which is set to hit our screens on Channel 7 after the Commonwealth Games.

 

Josh and Brandon Jarius' house on Neptune St, Maryborough which is part of the House Rules television series.
Josh and Brandon Jarius' house on Neptune St, Maryborough which is part of the House Rules television series. Boni Holmes

The siblings, both carpenters, started filming for the show back in September last year are still busy with production.

Josh, 22, and Brandon, 21, are referred to as "country boys" in the commercial.

In a clip from one of the house makeovers, the pair appears under the pump as one comments "we have no idea how to style a house for a woman."

A snippet of their audition video shows them outside their Neptune St home.

Crews from House Rules have been sighted at the house as recently as a this week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

