REVEALED: Massive spike in complaints against councillors

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Regional Councillors have received a number of complaints from the public in the past six months. Madura McCormack

SHOCKING data has revealed a 466% increase in the number of complaints made against councillors in the past six months.

The staggering increase has been announced by the Office of the Independent Assessor, the new independent body monitoring councillor conduct.

Previously, the complaints were made direct to council.

Across Queensland, 824 complaints were submitted since December, with 31 of those complaints made against councillors in the Greater Whitsunday region which includes Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday.

Some of these complaints included:

It is alleged that after a council meeting, a councillor directed a rude gesture towards another councillor and that this might amount to inappropriate conduct.

It is alleged that a councillor was disrespectful and threatened a member of the public regarding issues at their property.

It is alleged that in voting to fill a vacant councillor position, a councillor endorsed the successful candidate before assessing all candidates.

It is alleged that a councillor failed to update their register of interests in the required time-frame after receiving hospitality from a developer.

Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian said it was clear the public preferred to make their complaints to an authority that was independent of local government.

"Our office was introduced on December 3 as part of the State Government local government reforms to bring transparency to councillor conduct complaints,” she said.

"The fact that 62% of the OIA's complaints come from members of the public indicates people are more comfortable coming to us, as opposed to going directly to the council.”

Since December 3, councils have been required to share complaints against councillors publicly on a councillor conduct register.

However, complaints that do not have a 'completed case' or are still under investigation do not have to be published.

Mackay Regional Council CEO Craig Doyle confirmed the council had received two complaints related to councillors in 2018-19 and both were referred to the OIA for review.

Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson said there had been no complaints lodged about Isaac Regional Council and Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Kenn Donohoe confirmed the organisation had received seven complaints.

Ms Florian said while most councillors were doing the right thing and working in the best interest of the communities, bringing a greater transparency to councillor conduct complaints had made a big difference to the numbers.

"In the 2018-19 financial year there were 917 complaints made about councillor conduct in total. Since the Office of the Independent Assessor began in December last year, we have received 824 of those complaints and 240 of those were in the last three months,” she said.

The most common complaint across Queensland was councillors failing to declare a conflict of interest, followed by a breach of code of conduct and a breach of trust.