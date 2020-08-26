Revealed: New suburbs with 5G
The 5G rollout has continued across the southeast with 82 suburbs getting the new technology in Brisbane, Logan, Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Ipswich.
More than 200 regional towns and areas have access to the new technology in places such as Bundaberg after the rollout hit the 400-site milestone.
In Logan, Bahrs Scrub, Boronia Heights, Edens Landing, Heritage Park, Kingston, Loganlea, Marsden, Mount Warren Park, Windaroo, and Yatala have all got the 5G poles.
The stepped up pace in the 5G rollout follows a parliamentary report in May which deemed the new technology as safe.
The 117-page top-level report, written by the House Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts, gave the new network the all clear declaring it "safe and transformative".
There are now more than 1500 5G sites across 53 Australian cities and towns and the technology is available in more than 1000 suburbs nationally.
The minimum 5G Telstra download speed is advertised as 100Mbps, which is the equivalent of today's fastest NBN speed.
Telstra Regional general manager May Boisen said the rollout would continue across Greater Brisbane after data revealed Brisbane CBD was the second highest suburb for take-up of 5G consumption in Telstra's 5G coverage footprint across the entire country.
Rounding out the other most data-hungry suburbs in Queensland were Southport, Surfers Paradise, South Brisbane and Main Beach.
A recent survey carried out by umlaut, the global industry leader in mobile benchmarking showed Telstra had the widest 5G availability in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast.
The survey also showed that Telstra achieved the highest download speeds in each of those cities - with speeds of above 220 Mbps on average and reaching peak speeds above 880 Mbps on the Gold Coast.
According to the umlaut results, Telstra 5G had 18 per cent more availability in Brisbane compared to its nearest competitor Optus, and its average download speeds were nearly twice as fast.
Optus, which offers a 50Mbps guarantee, said its 5G speeds in and around Brisbane were like any home internet, with the speeds of 5G dependent on congestion, location of the 5G modem in the house and proximity to an Optus 5G tower.
NEW 5G SUBURBS IN SEQ
Albion
Annerley
Archerfield
Ascot
Ashgrove
Auchenflower
Bahrs Scrub
Banyo
Bardon
Boronia Heights
Brisbane Airport
Brisbane City
Bulimba
Camp Hill
Cannon Hill
Carina
Chermside West
Clayfield
Coopers Plains
Coorparoo
Dutton Park
Eagle Farm
East Brisbane
Edens Landing
Eight Mile Plains
Fairfield
Fig Tree Pocket
Fortitude Valley
Gaythorne
Godwin Beach
Hemmant
Hendra
Heritage Park
Highgate Hill
Kalinga
Kangaroo Point
Kenmore
Kingston
Loganlea
Lota
Manly West
Mansfield
Marsden
McDowall
Milton
Mitchelton
Moorooka
Mount Warren Park
Murarrie
New Farm
Newstead
Norman Park
Northgate
Nudgee
Paddington
Petrie Terrace
Pinkenba
Red Hill
Salisbury
Seventeen Mile Rocks
Sherwood
South Brisbane
Spring Hill
St Lucia
Sunnybank
Taringa
Tennyson
Tingalpa
Toowong
Virginia
Wakerley
Wavell Heights
Wilston
Windaroo
Windsor
Woolloongabba
Wooloowin
Woorim
Wynnum West
Yatala
Yeerongpilly
Yeronga
Originally published as Revealed: new suburbs with 5G