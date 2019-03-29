REVEALED: One Nation candidate to run in Dawson

In the wake of a political crisis, Pauline Hanson's One Nation has confirmed it will also challenge incumbent MP George Christensen for the Federal seat of Dawson.

A One Nation candidate will contest the seat of Dawson in the May Federal election.

And the move has the potential to split the vote in Labor's favour.

As minor parties step forward with a goal to topple the sitting member, one expert believes they could dilute the vote for incumbent MP George Christnsen.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation has confirmed it will also challenge Mr Christensen.

The party avoided inquires made by the Daily Mercury concerning the identity of its candidate but a name listed on advertisements for a pre-election event in Mackay may have given it away.

Deb Lawson is named as the One Nation candidate in material advertising the Mackay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Dawson Debate. The event is an opportunity for Dawson voters to "challenge their candidates” on core principles as well as how they plan to represent the electorate.

It is understood Ms Lawson will stand against Brendan Bunyan (Katter's Australian Party), George Christensen (LNP), Belinda Hassan (Labor), Imogen Lindenberg (Greens) and Colin Thompson (United Australia Party).

University of Queensland School of Political Science researcher Dr Chris Salisbury said Dawson's marginal nature made it an attractive goal for major and minor parties.

"The sheer number of those minor candidates will dilute George's vote somewhat and redirect preferences, making (the election) harder to predict,” he said.

"Labor won prior to George ... so it is perhaps not outlandish to predict if (Labor) do form government this would be a seat that they target.

Dr Salisbury said he had no doubt Dawson voters would see "appeal” in the collection of minor parties running against the LNP. "George's seat certainly is not safe but it is perchance Labor that could cause him the worry. Traditionally in marginal seats, the minor parties tend to get crowded out,” he said.

Polling undertaken by the Australia Institute in 2017 showed One Nation has as much support in Dawson as the LNP.