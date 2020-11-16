Menu
Whitsunday Regional Council will soon upgrade Halpannel Park and Blue Gum Park in Proserpine with new shaded playground equipment. Picture: Supplied
REVEALED: Playground upgrades in time for summer

Laura Thomas
16th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
AS THE summer sets in, parents can rest assured that some school holiday boredom busters will be more sun safe with upgrades on the way.

Whitsunday Regional Council will soon upgrade Halpannel Park and Blue Gum Park in Proserpine with new shaded playground equipment.

Two new playgrounds and an entertaining area will be installed at Halpannel Park including a climbing play park with slides and an ‘urban warrior’ area.

The upgrades to Halpannel Park include a climbing play park with slides and an 'urban warrior' area. Picture: Supplied
A new sheltered barbecue and tables will also be installed at Halpannel Park.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the playgrounds would include equipment for all ages and abilities.

“We are really pleased to be installing these new playgrounds which can be enjoyed by everyone, and which will be protected from the sun with new shade sails,” he said.

The existing shade from Halpannel Park will be installed in Blue Gum Park at Whitsunday Gardens with a new playground set to be installed in early December.

Works on both parks are expected to be completed by early January 2021, weather permitting.

The upgrades are part of the State Government Works for Queensland program where more than $11 million will be shared across the Whitsunday, Mackay and Isaac regions, backing 34 projects and creating or supporting 249 local jobs.

These include refurbishments to the region’s pools, the renewal of the Les Stagg Oval and repairs to the Whitsunday Coast Airport roof.

