REVEALED: Proserpine Main Street taking shape

Impressions of the new entry sign at Proserpine Main Street. Image: Supplied

A STOP in Proserpine will be hard to resist as works continue on the $3.8 million Main Street upgrade, complete with a new entry sign and road surface art.

The upgrade to footpaths, landscaping, street furniture and signage are well underway with hopes the facelift will reinvigorate the central hub of Proserpine and draw more visitors.

A new entry sign will welcome tourists off the Bruce Highway and a ‘Barra’ theme will later adorn Dobbins Lane with road art and lighting.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the new look Main Street teamed with the newly-opened tourism information centre would bring more people to the town who may have otherwise passed it by.

“We’re trying to invigorate the entry points, so what this is about is trying to encourage the drive market to actually come into town,” he said.

“We want to highlight the fact that it’s a beautiful little town, and when they get into town, we want to make sure the place is nice and people are greeted with a friendly smile.

“Then people will tell family and friends to come and see us.”

Impressions of Dobbins Lane following upgrades to the Proserpine Main Street. Image: Supplied

Since returning to work after Christmas, the council have continued kerb and landscaping work near the BP and installed irrigation into several garden beds.

The exposed aggregate footpath works have also progressed with works between Chapman St and the post office due to begin in March.

Other aspects of the upgrade include pedestrian crossings with feature imagery, a feature tree in the centre of the Chapman St roundabout, a new major public art element at the corner of Pioneer Park and a new entry feature that will mark the entrance to Main Street via Blair Street.

Mayor Willcox said the upgrade was “another great addition” to Proserpine.

“It’s really happy days for Proserpine because this is on the back of the tourism information centre,” he said.

“Peter Faust Dam is also going well with upgrades of the new pontoons and free camping.”

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2020 with work due to take place Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm.