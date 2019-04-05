REVEALED: Major Aussie artists to hit River Sessions stage
ARIA-AWARD winning artist, Amy Shark is one of a many names rumoured to headline Mackay's River Sessions 2019 festival.
The Daily Mercury understands, the lineup will also feature The Rubens, Illy, Middle Kids and Skeggs.
Excitement is growing around River Sessions 2019, Mackay's only music festival supported by Triple J.
After the success of River Sessions 2018 the organisers said they have booked a new location, heaps of food vendors and an even bigger stage.
With artists such as the Presets, Thundamentals and DZ Deathrays headlining in previous years the upcoming event is sure to not disappoint.
River Sessions will be held at J.M. Mulherin Park, Mackay Harbour on Saturday, June 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 10 at 9am and are available at eventbrite.com.au. First release ticket prices are $85, plus booking fees and second release are $95, booking fees.