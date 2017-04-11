Satellite images show Debbie's destruction in Whitsundays

AS THE restoration of the Whitsundays steadily continues, the full devastation wrought by Cyclone Debbie is slowly becoming clearer.

While damage on the ground was severe, seeing the destruction from above paints an entirely different picture.

Satellite images released by the Queensland Government show specific locations in coastal areas, as well as a few inland positions, affected by the storm.

The Whitsunday Islands, including Hamilton and Daydream islands, bore the brunt of the winds from Debbie. As can be seen from the after images, what was once a lush and thriving natural environment has been thinned to an almost barren landscape.

Daydream Island's main pool looks brown and polluted compared with its previous state.

Even the iconic three mermaids off the point were visibly impacted, with two swimming away in the storm.

Coastal areas weren't spared. Debbie's wind and rain appears to have been ripped jetties at Shute Harbour away from the shore.

Several points along Airlie Beach also show jetties damaged, and boats forced into each other.

Further up the coast, at Hideaway Bay, trees and bushes have disappeared and debris has washed up on shore.

While avoiding the worst of the storm, Collinsville wasn't left untouched by Debbie's passing.

The full cost of the clean-up is yet to be established, but insurance claims from households alone has already reached hundreds of millions of dollars.