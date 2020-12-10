Revealed: Scary public sex attacks on Gold Coast

THE Gold Coast has seen its fair share of creepy or downright disgusting sexual offending in public places including parks and city streets over the years.

Here's some of the harrowing incidents reported by the Bulletin.

LOCATION:

Joshua Peter Gearon covers his face as he leaves court. Picture: 7 NEWS Gold Coast

Tweed Heads man Joshua Peter Gearon attacked six different women, aged 26-46, in November and December last year while they were exercising outside.

Women were attacked along southern Gold Coast beachside pathways in the two months leading up to December 2019.

The final assault was the most serious and it involved Gearon following a runner to her car, pinning her against the passenger door and forcefully grabbing her breasts with both hands.

Gearon preyed on women along southern Gold Coast beachside pathways.

Southport District Court was told offending escalated from a slap on the buttocks, to squeezing, to finally following and confronting a woman.

Gearon pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault last month and was sentenced to a suspended 18-month jail term, and two years probation.

LOCATION: ORMEAU, HOPE ISLAND AND HELENSVALE

Robert Dalley Park at Helensvale. Picture: Gold Coast City Council

Earlier this year, residents across the northern Gold Coast shared stories about a serial sexual predator terrorising women and their young children.

The man described as caucasian, 30-40 years of age, wearing a fluoro work shirt and cap allegedly approached multiple women walking alone in suburbs including Ormeau, Hope Island and Helensvale.

The women claimed the man exposed his genitalia to them or masturbated in clear view.

One of the women who was allegedly flashed lashed out at the "disgusting creep".

"I started crying, simply because I didn't really know what else to do," she said.

Women expressed concerns they would be approached or even abducted by the man, who was seen emerging from bushes.

LOCATION: SURFERS PARADISE

An aerial view of Surfers Paradise.

Mohammed Yusuf Ali sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman in his car after picking her up in Surfers Paradise in November 2018.

The woman fell asleep and woke to find Ali on top of her, her underwear down around her ankles and her body suit undone after she flagged his car down for help.

She pleaded with Ali to stop twice before he finally got off her.

Ali pleaded guilty in Southport District Court in August to sexual assault, but walked from court after a three-year prison sentence was suspended.

LOCATION: PALM BEACH

Wayne Clifford Howlett

Elderly Gold Coaster Wayne Clifford Howlett undressed an intellectually disabled woman and touched her inappropriately after luring her into bushes at a Palm Beach park in June 2016.

The 24-year-old woman, who had the intellectual ability of a child aged three to six, said no and told Howlett to stop, but he did not take any notice.

Howlett was sentenced in November 2018 to three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and indecent dealing with an impaired person in Southport District Court.

He was ordered to serve two-years probation once released and was required to complete a sexual offenders program.

The court was told Howlett suffered post-traumatic stress disorder related to service in the Vietnam War.

LOCATION: VARIOUS, INCLUDING GOLD COAST HINTERLAND

The Balaclava Killer was never apprehended. Picture: AP

An unknown masked man dubbed the Balaclava Killer, raped countless women and killed a man in the Gold Coast and Tweed in the late 80s and early 90s.

His victims described the rapist and murderer, who was never apprehended for the crimes, as having "evil steely" blue eyes.

The heinous offending resulted in one of the largest manhunts in Australian history.

In one attack, a 30-year-old Tugun woman was shoved into the boot of her car at gunpoint, driven to the Gold Coast Hinterland and raped.

Police believe the Balaclava Killer rode a motorbike and worked as a tradesman or factory worker.

Strangely, the Balaclava Killer apologised to the women after his disgusting offending.

LOCATION: SURFERS PARADISE

Satveer Singh sexually assaulted a drunk passenger.

Gold Coast Uber driver Satveer Singh preyed on a drunk passenger in September 2017 and pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to one count of sexual assault one year later.

Singh, who was on a student visa from India, took the 20-year-old woman to a parking bay near his house in his Uber.

The-20-year-old been drinking in Surfers Paradise to celebrate the end of her university semester.

The woman questioned what Singh was doing, but was assaulted regardless.

Singh kissed her and then locked the car's doors for nearly half an hour, during which he lifted the woman's dress and assaulted her, the court was told.

The woman was only allowed to exit the car after she passed her phone number to Singh.

She sat on the ground crying after she began to walk home and realised what had occurred.

Singh was placed on a three-year good behaviour bond after spending 300 days in immigration detention, largely on Christmas Island.

LOCATION: MERRIMAC

Richard Quincy Williams.

The Gold Coast reeled when the brazen roadside rape of a young triathlete by Melbourne man Richard Quincy Williams hit the headlines in 2010.

Williams claimed he was high on methamphetamines (ice) when he decided to crash tackle the 20-year-old, who was jogging by on Gooding Dr at Merrimac in 2010.

Williams pleaded guilty to rape, assault with intent to commit rape and deprivation of liberty when he faced Southport District Court in April 2014.

Richard Quincy Williams was extradited from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

He went into hiding after the sex attack, but police tracked him down and found he was in Melbourne by using DNA evidence.

The survivor of the sex attack's father described Williams as a "despicable criminal" while her mother said: "You are dust, ashes we can now dispose of so you can never contaminate us again."

Originally published as Revealed: Scary public sex attacks on Gold Coast