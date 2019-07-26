REVEALED: Sex attack cases rife in army ranks

NEARLY 20 Townsville army personnel had administrative action taken against them over sexual harassment and assault cases.

The Townsville Bulletin obtained the number of sexual harassment and assault incidents lodged under a Freedom of Information request.

The number of harassment cases reported in Townsville for Army units between January 2017 to May 2019 was 41 incidents, with the RAAF recording four.

Of the 41 cases reported by Army, 19 were substantiated with administrative and/or disciplinary action taken, with nine cases remaining open and under investigation.

Seven cases were unsubstantiated or had insufficient evidence.

For that same period, there were 10 incidents of aggravated sexual assault in Townsville which is defined by the Defence Department as involving sexual intercourse or penetration.

There were five cases of non-aggravated sexual assault which constitutes touching without penetration.

When soldier Mindy Jennings was called into the office by her superiors over a sexual assault that happened on base, she had no idea the anger was about to be directed towards her.

A female friend had been sleeping in her own room on an Army base, when a fellow soldier broke into it in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted her.

"I walked into her room and she was crying pretty hard, she demanded the Duty Officer call the civvie (sic) police," Mrs Jennings said.

The soldier responsible for the assault admitted what he done to the police and was allowed to remain in the Army.

"I was called in by the Acting Regimental Sergeant Major and the Squadron Sergeant Major who started going off at me … he said the soldier was 'innocent until proven guilty', they protected him." Mrs Jennings said.

Signaller Mindy Jennings in Jordan.

It proved the final straw for Mrs Jennings who was supporting her friend after having being sexually assaulted herself months earlier by a child in Jordan in 2008.

She was studying Arabic through the Australian Defence Force School of Languages and was sent to the University of Jordan alongside two male Australian soldiers.

In the apartment complex she was staying in, there were about 50 other Kuwaiti soldiers who would frequently proposition Mrs Jennings in both Arabic and broken English when she walked past them to catch a taxi to the university.

"I asked them (the Australians) to walk me to the corner and they said to me 'you're an Australian soldier, you can look after yourself'."

"At that point I was barricading myself in by dragging couches and chairs in front of the door at night," Mrs Jennings said.

"I was constantly under stress and the insomnia started to get worse."

Mrs Jennings who felt angry with her treatment and that of her friend discharged in 2009.

A Defence Department spokesman said cultural changes were focused on encouraging victims of abuse and sexual misconduct to report and seek Defence support services.