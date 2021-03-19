Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Revealed: Simple life of infamous gym junkie

by Lea Emery
19th Mar 2021 1:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast Instagram influencer caught with steroids does nothing but train, get photos taken and go to bed early, a court was told.

Former school teacher Garry James Turner pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a restricted drug.

The 41-year-old was found with a small amount of drostanolone, a type of steroid, and a gel containing sildenafil, the main ingredient in Viagra, when police searched his Biggera Waters home on November 30, 2019.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Garry James Turner. Picture: Instagram
Garry James Turner. Picture: Instagram

 

 

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum told the court the search was part of a drug operation which months earlier had found more steroid type drugs at Turner's place.

Turner was sentenced to two years prison with immediate parole for those drug offences in the Supreme Court in September last year.

"The fact that he is now on parole has certainly given him a big scare," Mr MacCallum said.

He told the court that since the sentencing Turner has been prescribed a type of peptide.

Mr MacCallum said that as well as owning a coffee shop Turner was also a social media influencer and the drugs were the type to help him get a more "aesthetically pleasing physique".

"He is basically a man who trains, gets photos taken of him and goes to bed early at night," he said.

 

 

Turner outside court in Southport with lawyer Campbel MacCallum. Picture: Lea Emery.
Turner outside court in Southport with lawyer Campbel MacCallum. Picture: Lea Emery.

 

 

 

Turner's Instagram account gtrain_pro has more 402,000 followers and in a majority of photos Turner is shirtless.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie noted that Turner, originally from England, was well-educated, articulate and had worked as a teacher for almost 13 years.

"What a stupid decision to take the path you took," she said.

"You had everything going for you."

Turner responded that he agreed.

"Foolishness is probably an understatement in the extreme," Magistrate Pirie said.

She convicted Turner without further punishment.

No convictions were recorded.

 

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Revealed: Simple life of infamous Coast gym junkie

Garry James Turner. Picture: Instagram
Garry James Turner. Picture: Instagram
crime drugs junkie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40M walking push to lift state’s poor exercise scorecard

        Premium Content $40M walking push to lift state’s poor exercise scorecard

        News Push for more walk friendly state as Mackay Isaac Whitsunday named one of Queensland’s least active regions, making the top 10 in nationwide rankings.

        Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Premium Content Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Business Fair Work Ombudsman investigates underpayment claims at Hamilton Island

        ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Premium Content ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Travel A call has been made to give Whitsunday tourism operators the same level of support...

        Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Premium Content Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Business Tassal has fresh prawn supply contract with Coles supermarkets