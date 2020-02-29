REVEALED: The 2020 dates to expect lots of weddings

BIG DAY: A wedding insider has revealed she was inundated with requests to be the celebrant at February 29 nuptials.

IT IS a day which only comes every four years, but it’s expected to be a busy one for local wedding businesses.

A wedding insider has revealed she was inundated with requests to be the celebrant at February 29 nuptials.

I Do Whitsundays wedding celebrant Annie Lloyd-Lewis said about 8 people contacted her to be a part of their special leap-year day.

She said she wasn’t sure why the leap year day was so popular with people planning to say ‘I do’, but she had a few hunches.

“I think in some cultures, it might be a very fortuitous day and it’s popular because of that,” she said.

“But I also think it’s a popular day with couples as it’s an easy date to remember and you only need to think about it every four years,” she joked.

A spokeswoman for Hamilton Island, the most popular place in the Whitsundays to host a wedding, said it was “business as usual for the wedding hotspot.

Mrs Lloyd-Lewis said anecdotally there were 12 very popular days to get married in 2020.

“Any date which falls on the 20th of the month seems to get a lot of attention,” she said.

“I think people love the idea of the 20th of a month in the year 2020, it has a ring to it.”

It was recently revealed that the Whitsunday region saw a decrease in weddings in 2019 from 2018, however insiders said the drop was likely due to the effects of Cyclone Debbie.