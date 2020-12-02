Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REVEALED: The bail conditions for manslaughter accused

Ashley Pillhofer
by
2nd Dec 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE couple accused of killing a three-year-old girl after allegedly leaving her in a hot car are permitted to contact each other as the case against them proceeds.

Claims aired in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday allege Rylee Rose Black's mother, Laura Peverill (Black), and her new partner, Aaron Hill were watching a television series while the girl was left in a hot car to die.

Laura Peverill (Black) leaves Townsville Watchhouse after she was granted bail. Peverill was in custody after she was charged with manslaughter over the death of her three-year-old daughter Rylee. Picture: Evan Morgan
Laura Peverill (Black) leaves Townsville Watchhouse after she was granted bail. Peverill was in custody after she was charged with manslaughter over the death of her three-year-old daughter Rylee. Picture: Evan Morgan

Both are charged with Rylee's manslaughter.

The smiley girl died from exposure to intense heat after she was allegedly locked inside her mother's Toyota Prado on a 31C day.

Court documents reveal the conditions the pair must abide after they were granted bail in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Peverill, 37, must reside at her parent's Hervey Bay property and report once a week to the police station.

She must obey court directions given to her or her legal representatives and must surrender her passport within two weeks.

If she contravenes any of the conditions, she risks further charges for breaching bail.

Hill, 29, faces similar conditions, though is not obliged to report to police at any point.

He must reside at his Burdell home, which is where Rylee was allegedly left in the driveway to die.

According to documents obtained by The Bulletin, there are no conditions imposed on either that prevents them from contacting each other or their respective children.

Peverill's three other daughters are understood to be in the care of their father.

The case against the pair will next be mentioned on February 24.

 

Originally published as REVEALED: The bail conditions for manslaughter accused

Aaron Hill leaves Townsville Watchhouse, after he was with manslaughter over the death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter who died after she was allegedly left in a hot car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Aaron Hill leaves Townsville Watchhouse, after he was with manslaughter over the death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter who died after she was allegedly left in a hot car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

More Stories

aaron hill death editors picks hot car laura peverill rylee rose black townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Premium Content Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Weather Much of Queensland will continue to swelter through heatwave conditions, with temperatures forecast to soar for days.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 5:12 AM
        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs

        • 2nd Dec 2020 5:08 AM
        Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

        Premium Content Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

        Politics Political leaders weigh in on the Queensland Budget and what it means for our...

        • 2nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        BUDGET: Every big ticket item for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday

        Premium Content BUDGET: Every big ticket item for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday

        Politics Find out if your favourite project got funding in this year’s Queensland Budget...

        • 2nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM