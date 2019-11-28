Revealed: The ‘chaotic’ A-League off-contract list

Melbourne Victory goal machine Ola Toivonen is one of the biggest names without a deal beyond this season.

THE A-League is destined for another off-season of mass turnover with over 150 players of the 273 players coming out of contract.

Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix top the charts.

Victory has just four players contracted for 2020-21, leaving the 20 who are coming out fighting for deals, including Ola Toivonen, Thomas Deng, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Andrew Nabbout, Lawrence Thomas, Birkan Kirdar, Anthony Lesiotis and Adama Traore.

The players' union (Professional Footballers Australia) is calling for the salary cap to be scrapped, declaring that the mass uncertainty proved the so-called equalisation mechanism was past its use-by date.

Wellington Phoenix has 21 off contract, followed by Central Coast (16), Western Sydney, Sydney FC (14), Perth Glory (13), Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets (12).

Melbourne City's new-found stability is underlined by just 10 players coming out of contract, with only Brisbane Roar (7) having less.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Dean Bouzanis, Harrison Delbridge, Lachlan Wales and Denis Genreau are the City players whose deals expire in 2020.

Roar coach Robbie Fowler has seven players coming off contract. (AAP Image/Darren England) DARREN ENGLAND

The off contract figure equated to over 57 per cent of players having one-year deals, as fan discontent rises amid the A-League merry-go-round, with some players having featured for as many as seven clubs.

The 2017-18 season was the highest percentage of players coming off contract (63.4 per cent), followed by 2018-19 (61.5 per cent) and now this season.

While some of the players will eventually stay on with their clubs, many will be forced to look elsewhere, as clubs juggle salary cap pressures and squad restrictions.

"It demonstrates that the salary cap model is no longer fit for purpose and reinforces the chaotic nature of the league's regulations," PFA chief executive John Didulica said.

"We cannot build value in clubs and value in players if we have this chaotic cycle of player movement every season. It is counter-productive to every aspiration that the league has, whether its producing better players and people to deepening the connection between players and fans."

FULL OFF-CONTRACT LIST

ADELAIDE UNITED 12 OFF CONTRACT

Carlo Armiento

George Blackwood

Mirko Boland

Yongbin Chen

Benjamin Halloran

Michael Jakobsen

Nathan Konstandopoulos

Vince Lia

Daniel Margush

Michael Marrone

Kristian Opseth

Ryan Strain

BRISBANE ROAR 7

Daniel Bowles

Jack Hingert

Jacob Pepper

Izaack Powell

Aaron Reardon

Kai Trewin

Jamie Young

CENTRAL COAST 16

Mark Birighitti

Jair

Milan Duric

Dylan Fox

Ziggy Gordon

Eun-sun Kim

Abraham Majok

Michael McGlinchey

Jacob Melling

Lewis Miller

Joshua Nisbet

Tommy Oar

John Roberts

Mario Shabow

Matthew Simon

Gianni Stensness

Harrison Delbridge is one of 10 Melbourne City players without a deal for 2020-21.

MELBOURNE CITY 10

Nathaniel Atkinson

Florin Berenguer

Dean Bouzanis

Stefan Colakovski

Harrison Delbridge

Joe Gauci

Denis Genreau

Rostyn Griffiths

Gianluca Iannucci

Lachlan Wales

MELBOURNE VICTORY 20

Matthew Acton

Kenny Athiu

Jay Barnett

Corey Brown

Benjamin Carrigan

Thomas Deng

Kristijan Dobras

James Donachie

Tim Hoogland

Joshua Hope

Elvis Kamsoba

Birkan Kirdar

Anthony Lesiotis

Andrew Nabbout

Jakob Poulsen

Storm Roux

Matthew Sutton

Lawrence Thomas

Ola Toivonen

Adama Traore

NEWCASTLE JETS 12

Nigel Boogaard

Jason Hoffman

Wesley Hoolahan

Lewis Italiano

Noah James

Ben Kantarovski

Patrick Langlois

Glen Moss

Kosta Petratos

Yerasimakis Petratos

Matthew Ridenton

Kaine Sheppard

Ex-Socceroos defender Ivan Francis celebrates a goal for Perth Glory.

PERTH GLORY 13

Joel Chianese

Dino Djulbic

Ivan Franjic

Alexander Grant

Chris Harold

Soobeom Kim

James Meredith

Tomislav Mrcela

Juande

Jacob Tratt

Tando Velaphi

Brandon Wilson

Gregory Wuthrich

SYDNEY FC 14

Luke Brattan

Trent Buhagiar

Thomas Heward-Belle

Luke Ivanovic

Joel King

Adam Le Fondre

Milos Ninkovic

Andrew Redmayne

Paulo Retre

Ryan Teague

Marco Tilio

Harry Van Der Saag

Alexander Wilkinson

Michael Zullo

Sydney FC stars Adam Le Fondre and Milos Ninkovic will come out of contract at the end of the campaign.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX 21

David Ball

Liberato Cacace

Ulises Davila

Luke De Vere

Cameron Devlin

Callan Elliot

Louis Fenton

Gary Hooper

Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi

Stefan Marinovic

Callum McCowatt

Liam McGing

Timothy Payne

Reno Piscopo

Alex Rufer

Oliver Sail

Walter Scott

Jaushua Sotirio

Matti Steinmann

Steven Taylor

Benjamin Waine

WESTERN SYDNEY 14

Mathieu Cordier

Mitchell Duke

Tarek Elrich

Matthew Jurman

Bruce Kamau

Daniel Lopar

Radoslaw Majewski

Alexander Meier

Tass Mourdoukoutas

Danijel Nizic

Tate Russell

Pirmin Schwegler

Nicholas Sullivan

Nicholas Suman

WESTERN UNITED 11

Connor Chapman

Alessandro Diamanti

Andrew Durante

Luke Duzel

Ersan Gulum

Thiel Iradukunda

Dario Jertec

Filip Kurto

Scott McDonald

Jerry Skotadis

Valentino Yuel