REVEALED: The community leader set to fight for Costo's seat

THE race to next October's state election has officially started in the region, with the LNP endorsing a familiar face as its candidate for the seat of Whitsunday today.

Mackay Deputy Mayor Amanda Camm has received the backing of state LNP leader Deb Frecklington to challenge the incumbent, Jason Costigan, for the seat on October 31, 2020.

Ms Frecklington described Ms Camm as having the "passion, energy, ideas and experience" to deliver for the people of Whitsunday.

Ms Frecklington has described the seat as a "must win" for the party.

"As a former farmer, Amanda is passionate about the land and agriculture, which is crucial to jobs in regional Queensland," she said.

"Her resume speaks for itself and her endorsement is a major coup for the LNP less than 12 months from polling day.

Deputy Mayor Amanda Camm is running for the LNP in the Whitsundays. CONTRIBUTED

"The people of Whitsunday deserve a local MP who is hardworking, respectful and unselfish.

"Only the LNP will create new jobs, open up the Galilee Basin, build dams, cut hospital wait lists, fix roads and improve schools."

Ms Camm said locals were becoming increasingly frustrated about the cost of living, water security and jobs.

"I absolutely love this community and I'm looking forward to a big year ahead, as we fight for a Deb Frecklington-LNP victory on October 31, 2020," she said.

"You can't trust Labor to create jobs, improve health or build key infrastructure.

"It's no wonder North Queenslanders are made to feel like second class citizens."

STATE ELECTION: Whitsunday MP and North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

LNP party president David Hutchinson described Ms Camm as a "high-profile" candidate with a passion for "getting Queensland working again".

"The LNP will have more exciting announcements soon, as we continue to unveil more candidates in every electorate in the lead up to next year's election," he said.

Ms Camm was the likely choice as the LNP's candidate for Whitsunday.

In July, she told the Daily Mercury she was considering a tilt at state politics in 2020 and would bow out from contesting the local government election in March.

Ms Camm, who missed out a on bid last year to become a Queensland Senator in federal parliament, has a background in economic development, mining and engineering.