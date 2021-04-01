Revealed: The man at the top of Tszyu’s hit list

Tszyu v Hogan: Who is next on Tim Tszyu’s hit list

Dennis Hogan, in the end, got to wear those sponsored trunks of his to the ring.

It would be his only win, however.

On a night where lawyers were called to decide what Irishman Hogan would wear into his Steel City Showdown with Tim Tszyu - ending a sponsorship debate that had raged for three days - the outcome proved far less contentious.

With a green towel, in the fifth, thrown out by Hogan's corner to end it.

All of which takes us to the question that really matters: What next for the new face of Australian boxing?

While so much of the country would like to see Tszyu fight next for a super welterweight title, the reality is another local rival - most likely outspoken Melbournian Michael Zerafa - is firming as his next rival.

Speaking shortly before the undefeated Tszyu would go out and claim his 18th straight win, manager Glen Jennings confirmed a world title opportunity may not be until 2022.

Currently, the division's two champions are negotiating for a unifying title bout - American Jermell Charlo (WBC, WBA, IBF) and Argentine Brian Castano (WBO).

One option for Tszyu would be chasing the winner of a May bout between UK fighter Liam Smith and Russian Magomed Kurbanov, either in Australia or overseas.

Yet the best scenario for Tszyu, financially, would likely be to bring a ranked contender Down Under, or fight Zerafa in an all-Australian bout sure to earn plenty of interest.

Attracting a contender to Australia will be tough given the current two week mandatory COVID quarantining, however Team Tszyu have already looked at costings for private "A-Lister" accommodation.

"So we've got some options up our sleeve," said Jennings, who also managed the career of Australian Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

"We're very conscious that a world title could be right around the corner or it could be next year.

"We don't know. But we'll be ready. And it doesn't bother Tim. He will be patient."

Jennings revealed, should quarantining continue, Team Tszyu had already looked into housing an overseas opponent privately, so he could continue training in lockdown.

"In terms of where we go after this, it will all depend on COVID, all depend on the politics of boxing, and of course who the champion is," he said.

Asked if Team Tszyu could stump up for an international visitor, Jennings said: "One of our team members, that's exactly what he does.

"He does the private quarantining for those A-listers you see in the paper.

"So there are options there but it all comes down to costs.

"Obviously it's very expensive to quarantine someone in a private arrangement.

"But if someone says yes they're keen, I've already got a ballpark figure.

"I can't tell you what that is, it's commercially sensitive, but we would have to do things right. Although quarantine only comes into play if someone wants to come here.

"But who knows, there could be someone here."

Undoubtedly, topping that list is Zerafa.

Fresh off his KO win over Anthony Mundine, Zerafa told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week that his team were already in talks for a bout, most likely in Sydney, later this year.

While initially offered $70,000 to fight the son of Aussie boxing royalty, the fighter dubbed 'Pretty Boy' is now chasing $300,000, plus a cut of Pay-Per-View dollars.

Certainly you have to reckon he won't be wearing a betting agency on his trunks.

Especially given, only hours before he was set to face Tszyu, Hogan and his team were still arguing over what shorts he would wear to the ring at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Put simply, Hogan wanted trunks that carried the name of his major sponsor, betting agency PointsBet, on the front.

Promoter Matt Rose, however, has Sportsbet as his event sponsor.

Which is why, even after the main event had started, and the need for promotion was done, Rose was still seen arguing with Hogan's manager Danny Dimas.

Eventually, the issue was sorted, Hogan worse his shorts, and the fight went ahead.

Which quickly returned the night to normal programming - and a Tszyu win.

Originally published as Revealed: The man at the top of Tszyu's hit list