REVEALED: The six mega projects set to shape our region

BUSINESS leaders have been given an insight into billions of dollars worth of projects set to shape the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region at Thursday's MIW Regional Projects forum.

Held at the MECC and hosted by the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, the forum outlined six major projects and opportunities for business and industry to take advantage of in Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she was most intrigued by the diverse range of projects - from mining, to tourism and aquaculture - on offer.

"What we're seeing is there's a lot of potential for our young people to start thinking about what industry they would like to work in and they can stay close to home," she said.

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday councils also gave an overview of the exciting projects in the pipeline for each local government area.

Mackay Regional Council Deputy Mayor Amanda Camm said the projects would help build confidence in the local business sector.

"What was most interesting was the number of people they'll need in the workforce for projects, at both construction phase and ongoing, and that's a real opportunity for our region to be attracting more people to live here," Cr Camm said.

Projects outlined at the forum:

ADANI'S CARMICHAEL MINE AND RAIL PROJECT

Indian mining giant Adani's $2 billion Carmichael Mine will be built in the Galilee Basin about 160km northwest of Clermont.

The first stage will produce 10 million tonnes of coal per annum, to be transported to Abbot Point Port via a 200km rail line.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow confirmed last week about 100 people had been employed on the project so far.

"As activity continues to progress over the weeks and months, those numbers will ramp up ... We'll see over 1500 direct jobs created for the mine and rail," he said.

Land clearing and surveying under way at Adani's Carmichael Mine site. Contributed

PEMBROKE RESOURCES' OLIVE DOWNS PROJECT

The proposed $1 billion metallurgical coal project in the Bowen Basin, near Moranbah, is expected to create 500 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and 1000 full-time equivalent operational jobs.

While Queensland's independent Coordinator-General approved the Olive Downs project in May, earlier this month Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert claimed it had been held up due to delays in the Federal Government's approval process.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan said the proponent was still waiting on an Environmental Authority and Mining Lease approval from the Queensland Government.

The project would produce up to 15 million tonnes of metallurgical coal per year for export and have a lifespan of 79 years.

SHUTE HARBOUR MARINA DEVELOPMENT

The marine facility at Shute Harbour was damaged extensively during severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie, with funding granted through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

There are plans for a $252 million marina, resort, hotel and residential community development.

Whitsunday Regional Council is restoring the damaged terminal buildings, seawall, jetties and pontoons.

Demolition works began in April 2018 and were completed in early July 2018 to remove the damaged terminal building and jetties before the restoration works begins.

Extensive geotechnical investigations have been completed at the site. These have helped inform the detailed design for the new seawall.

Construction on the new seawall is expected to begin in 2019.

Shute Harbour 12 months on from Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

GLENELLA SOLAR FARM

NSW company Terrain Solar has submitted a development application to Mackay Regional Council to construct an 88ha solar farm over land at Larkins Rd, Glenella-Richmond Rd and Holts Rd, Glenella.

If plans are approved, the solar farm will cost about $70 million and will generate 30-40 megawatts - enough to power, on average, 11,500 homes.

The project will create more than 100 local jobs for construction managers, electricians, fitters, various plant operators, mechanics and general labourers.

TASSAL AQUACULTURE PROJECT

Major salmon and prawn producer Tassal last week announced the company would further expand its Proserpine prawn production and had purchased 7000 hectares of additional land for development near Bloomsbury in the future.

The project will create 1000 construction jobs with about 700 ongoing full-time jobs and opportunities for seasonal work once development at both locations is complete.

Tassal Proserpine prawn farm. Contributed

BEEF PROCESSING PLANT

Signature OnFarm has proposed to build a $29 million state-of-the-art beef processing plant at Sondella Station in the Isaac region.

It was reported in 2016 the abattoir would slaughter about 200 head of cattle a day and the facility, along with a workers' camp, would permanently employ about 50 people, consisting of management, plant employees and support staff.