REVEALED: The Whitsunday’s best customer service person

GREAT SERVICE: Sally Heath from Filby's Motors Proserpine was voted the Whitsundays best customer service person in the Whitsunday Times online poll.

CUSTOMER service runs in the blood of Proserpine's Sally Heath, who was crowned the Whitsunday's best customer service person.

Filby's Motors Proserpine service Adviser, Sally Heath, called her win in the Whitsunday Times search for the best customer service "surreal".

Employed with Filby's for seven years, she said the recognition made coming to work every day "absolutely worth it".

"To me, I come to work and do my job the best I can, so it's amazing to be recognised by the Whitsunday community," she said.

"My guests are one of the most important things to me, so I'm extremely proud and happy that they feel I'm deserving of being voted for."

Ms Heath, who was the manager of Crazy Clark's before working with Filby's, said there were some easy secrets to customer service success.

She said being friendly, polite and having a bubbly personality helped her to provide the best customer experience she could.

"Friendliness is the most important thing. When someone comes through the door, no matter if they've had a bad day, you want to see them leave with a smile," she said.

"It's important to me that my guests get the best experience possible. They're the most important part of a business."

Ms Heath said providing great customer service was easier when you "loved your job and who you work for", complimenting Filby's Motors as an employer.

"Filby's have given me so many opportunities and been very supportive," she said.

"I wouldn't be the person I am today without them. When I need that little extra kick - and sometimes I do - they're right there to provide that support."

Ms Heath also gave an insight into her favourite product the business sells, telling the Whitsunday Times she plans to continue to serve customers for many more years.

"I'm a Toyota LandCruiser girl from way back and I still love them. There's nothing better than the V8," she said.

"At the end of the day I love working for Filby's and I plan to keep giving the best customer experience to my guests for years to come."