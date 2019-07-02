REVEALED: These 10 postcodes owe the most unpaid fines

The region owes about $29 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

The region owes about $29 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry. Barry Leddicoat

MACKAY residents living within the 4740 postcode owe more than $15 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

That is the equivalent of more than 580,000 vanilla lattes at $5 a pop.

A SPER spokesman said the 4740 postcode's biggest offence type - both by value of debts and volume - was speeding, driving and vehicle offences.

A Queensland Treasury report shows 7383 people have racked up a whopping 44,465 debts valued at $15,649,000.

But there is more, taking into account the entire Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions the cumulative debt as at May 31 sits at more than $29 million.

The regional city with the highest outstanding SPER balance was Rockhampton.

The Rocky figures showed SPER debts in the postcode of 4700 had reached $5.98 million.

Adding the 4701 postcode, which includes the town's other suburbs, Rockhampton's total adds up to $17.18 million in outstanding SPER debts.

SPER debts are derived from unpaid infringement notice fines, court-ordered monetary penalties, offender debt recovery orders and offender levies.

A spokesman for the State Penalties Enforcement Register said debts could be referred to SPER through a variety of referring agencies, including courts, state government agencies as well as councils, universities, some hospital boards and port authorities.

Last financial year, more than one million unpaid debt items were referred to SPER.

In Queensland, the most common fines referred to SPER relate to speeding, court-imposed fine debts, vehicle offences (i.e. uninsured or unregistered vehicles), tolling, parking and other driving offences (i.e. dangerous driving or driving without a seatbelt).

Our most indebted postcodes:

1. 4740

7383 residents in the 4740 postcode which encompasses most of Mackay, owe $15,649,000 in SPER debts

2. 4800

600 residents in the 4800 postcode own $2,328,000 in SPER debts. The 4800 postcode includes 36 suburbs including Proserpine, Wilson Beach and Cape Gloucester.

3. 4802

1568 residents living in the 4802 postcode own $2,127,000 in SPER debts. The 4802 postcode includes 11 suburbs including Airlie Beach, Whitsunday and Shutehaven.

4. 4737

374 residents living in the 4737 postcode owe $1,463,000 in SPER debts. The 4737 postcode covers most of the Sarina area including Armstrong Beach, Blue Mountain and Campwin Beach.

5. 4744

722 residents living in the Moranbah and Peak Downs Mine areas (4744) owe $1,145,000 in SPER debts.

6. 4741

413 residents living the 4741 postcode which stretches from Ball Bay to Brampton Island and includes 34 suburbs owe $842,000

7. 4750

489 residents living within the Bucasia and Shoal Point areas owe $841,000 in unpaid SPER debts.

8. 4745

197 residents living in Dysart and Norwich Park owe $403,000 in SPER debts.

9. 4751

222 residents living in Greenmount, Palmyra, Victoria Plains and Walkerston owe $357,000 in SPER debts.

10. 4753

215 Devereux Creek and Marian residents owe $334,000 in unpaid SPER debts.

A spokesman from the State Penalties Enforcement Register said it was important people knew SPER debts did not just "go away" and the consequences of unpaid debt could be serious.

"Enforcement action taken by SPER can include licence suspension, garnishing of bank accounts or wages, wheel-clamping and seizure of property," he said.

"We encourage people to pay any fines on time and keep their address and contact details up-to-date with the Queensland Government.

"SPER is always willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individual's or company's circumstances and can take a tailored approach to an individual's entire debt history and circumstances."