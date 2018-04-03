Menu
Login
News

REVEALED: Truth behind monster bull shark

A 1.2m bull shark was pulled from the Maroochy River near Bradman Ave on Easter Sunday. Caught by a Buderim man.
A 1.2m bull shark was pulled from the Maroochy River near Bradman Ave on Easter Sunday. Caught by a Buderim man. Contributed
Matty Holdsworth
by

A SUNSHINE Coast photographer has defended claims his image of a bull shark has been photoshopped for an April Fool's Day prank.

The photo of a 1.2m bull shark, caught by a Buderim fisherman in the Maroochy River at the weekend, caused plenty of debate on social media.

Photographer Wade Hodge was chasing a sunset snap on Easter Sunday when he saw a pair of fishermen reeling in the beast.

Mr Hodge shared his photo to social media yesterday with the caption: "pulled in at Bradman Ave, Easter Sunday on dusk by 23-year-old North Buderim man Ben".

It is no secret bull sharks lurk in Coast canals and estuaries and have done for years.

Mr Hodge said the image looked dubious due to it being shot with a wide angle lens.

"The lens made it look big, the shark was short and stocky but really well fed," he said.

"I was there for around an hour. The guys told me they had pulled another one in but it broke the line.

"They said the one they pulled in earlier that was even bigger too. They did release it which is good."

Mr Hodge said he posted the photo on social media as a warning to residents unaware of the possibility of bull sharks.

"You'd hate to see a little kid or a toddler get their foot bitten off, or someone's pet," he said.

"It is the shark's home but some don't know that they're there."

Topics:  editors picks maroochy river shark social media

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
ROLLING COVERAGE: Tropical Cyclone Iris gaining strength

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tropical Cyclone Iris gaining strength

TROPICAL Cyclone Iris has strengthened, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for some parts of the Queensland coast.

'Warning zone' declared, visitors getting out of Airlie

Travellers in Airlie Beach in the process of leaving town.

'Warning zone' declared, visitors getting out of Airlie.

CYCLONE IRIS: Where to get sandbags in the Whitsundays

Cyclone Iris track map at 11am.

QFES Swiftwater rescue crews have been deployed to Proserpine

Anyone missing a guitar?

Tanglewood brand acoustic guitar was found in a black case on Coconut Grove in Airlie Beach

Do you know who owns this?

Local Partners