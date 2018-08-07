Menu
Login
Bunnings Warehouse Lismore in South Lismore.
Bunnings Warehouse Lismore in South Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
News

REVEALED: When Kingaroy Bunnings will open

Matt Collins
by
7th Aug 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM

AT LONG last, we have word on when Bunnings will open in Kingaroy.

South Burnett Regional Council property and planning portfolio holder, Cr Terry Fleischfresser said by Easter 2019, South Burnett hardware enthusiasts will be able to shop at the popular hardware store.

The shop will be located near the Rogers Dr business estate in Kingaroy.

Cr Fleischfresser, who has been working with the Bunnings property development manager on bringing the new store to town, said this was a huge confidence boost for the region.

"The new Bunnings opening by Easter will create 40 new jobs for locals. There is currently a lot of development in the region which means a strong future for our business sectors," Cr Fleischfresser said.

Cr Fleischfresser said having big retail stores like Bunnings in the South Burnett allowed residents to keep their shopping dollars in the region.

"No longer will locals drive to Toowoomba or Dalby, they can do all their shopping right here," he said.

Bunnings is not wasting any time in getting started on construction.

"The turning of the sod will happen in the next couple of weeks," Cr Fleischfresser said.

Related Items

bunnings bunnings kingaroy kingaroy retail south burnett business
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    News CANOES cut clean lines through near mirror-finished surface en route to officially welcome the Sea Shepherd's flagship to the Whitsundays.

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    News $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef.

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    News Multiple businesses in Airlie Beach were burgled across the weekend.

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News Were you snapped at Revving the Reef 2018?

    Local Partners