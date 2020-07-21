REVEALED: When the Giant Kookaburra will visit your town
WHILE most were busy bingeing Netflix during lockdown, artist and sculptor Farvardin Daliri made the decision to create a giant kookaburra sculpture.
Mr Daliri, 65, said he constructed the sculpture in order to make people feel joy again given the sombre times people were going through due to COVID-19.
“I did this positive thing despite all the negative things that are happening, one, and secondly I am a great believer that we can do anything we put our mind to,” Mr Daliri said.
“I have to make people laugh, because laughter is something which is missing from the whole scenario because of Covid-19, no one is laughing and everything is worried.”
The giant kookaburra will stop in various locations next month on its way to Townsville for the city’s annual Culture Festival on August 14.
After leaving Ipswich on Thurday, July 23, the Giant Kookaburra heads to the following locations:
July 24: Toowoomba
July 25: Sandgate / Redcliffe / North Lakes
July 26: Caloundra / Mooloolaba / Maroochydore / Coolum
July 27: Noosa Visits
July 28: Gympie Visits
July 29: Maryborough Visits
July 30: Hervey Bay Visits
July 31: Bundaberg Visits
August 2: Moore Park Beach / Gin Gin / Miriam Vale / Boyne Valley
August 3: Gladstone
August 4: Biloela
August 5: Yeppoon/Rockhampton
August 6: Rockhampton
August 7: Emerald
August 8: Moranbah
August 9: Mackay
August 10: Mackay
August 11: Airlie Beach
August 12: Proserpine
August 13: Bowen
August 14: Ayr
August 15: Townsville
Mr Daliri said this was a true, community-driven activity.
Mr Daliri said his project was not funded by top-heavy sponsors.
“I want to do it because it is community initiated and needed, something that is very much needed,” he said.
“If people can see and learn something from my sculpture then so be it.
“It is not a time for people to sit around and see who gets what, lets make it happen and laugh like a kookaburra.