REVEALED: Whitsunday Council budget breakdown

Whitsunday Regional Council has approved its 2019-20 Budget.

Whitsunday Regional Council has approved its 2019-20 Budget. Barry Leddicoat

WHAT did your division get in the 2019-20 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget?

Division one (Airlie Beach, Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay, Flametree, Shute Harbour, the islands and parts of Cannonvale)

$54.5 million over three years to restore Shute Harbour. $25 million of this will be in the 2019-20 budget, including $19.5 million for the seawall and $5 million for jetties.

$9 million for Cannon Valley Reservoir and water mains upgrade over two years, including $600,000 in 2020-21.

$500,000 for CCTV on the Airlie Boardwalk and Cannonvale Beach.

$350,000 for a movie screen at the Airlie Beach Lagoon.

$200,000 on the finishing touches to the foreshore project.

$200,000 for off-street parking options in Airlie Beach.

Division two (parts of Cannonvale, parts of Woodwark, parts of Cannon Valley, Brandy Creek)

$9 million for Cannon Valley Reservoir and water mains upgrade over two years, including $600,000 in 2020-21.

$980,000 renewal of Cannonvale pump station 1.

$500,000 for CCTV on the Airlie Boardwalk and Cannonvale Beach.

$745,969 for Cannonvale Lake stage 3 upgrade and Cannonvale park upgrades.

Division three (parts of Cannon Valley, Mt Marlow, Mt Julian, Hamilton Plains, parts of Proserpine, Glen Isla, Preston, Palm Grove, Conway, Wilson Beach and Conway Beach)

$10.9 million Proserpine Entertainment Centre rebuild

$10 million Proserpine administration rebuild.

$3.1 million Proserpine main street upgrade.

$2.9 million Lake Proserpine recreation hub stages 1 and 2.

$1.4 million major reconstruction of Conway Rd.

$200,000 to complete new Kelsey Creek landfill cell construction.

Division four (parts of Proserpine, Gunyarra, Kelsey Creek, Crystal Brook, Foxdale, Myrtlevale, Strathdickie, Sugarloaf, Riordanvale, Gregory River, parts of Woodwark, Cape Gloucester, Mt Coolon, Newlands, Collinsville and Scottville)

$24 million Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements-funded Collinsville road reconstruction works.

$1.5 million Strathmore Rd renewal.

$822,000 for continued Whitsunday Cost Airport upgrades.

$300,000 heavy vehicle parking area in Collinsville.

$75,000 footpaths, walkways and two new picnic shelters at Dingo Beach.

$50,000 rainwater tank to assist in fighting fires in the Gloucester area.

$30,000 rectification works to revitalise the foreshore at Dingo beach and Hydeaway Bay.

Division five (parts of Bowen)

$14.3 million Bowen sewage treatment plant upgrade and recycled water network.

$3.9 million Flagstaff Hill redevelopment

$15 million Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements-funded Bowen roads reconstruction works.

$2 million Beautiful Bowen town improvements stage 2, which will revitalise the central business district with lighting, landscaping, furniture and directional signs.

$600,000 Bowen Landfill Development stage one.

$400,000 Powell St and Brisbane St safety upgrade.

$400,000 Proserpine to Bowen Bulk Water Pipeline renewal.

Division six (parts of Bowen, Guthalungra, Gumlu, Bogie)