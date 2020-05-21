REVEALED: Whitsunday towns most at risk of job losses

Research has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

Research has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

RESEARCH has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

The Centre of Full Employment and Equity developed the Employment Vulnerability Index to illustrate which regions across Australia may have higher job losses and impacts from coronavirus.

The index ranks areas by their vulnerability from red alert high risk to low risk.

Both Bowen and Collinsville ranked in the medium low risk category while Proserpine and Airlie Beach were in the medium alert category.

Despite tourism accounting for one in three jobs in the Whitsundays, the region fared better than some suburbs in Mackay and metropolitan areas on the Gold Coast.

Professor Scott Baum from Griffith University, who developed the index alongside Professor William Mitchell, said this could be for many reasons.

“What we were looking to do was identify communities and suburbs that were most at risk, given what we knew about economic downturn … (and identify) places that potentially might see job losses,” Prof Baum said.