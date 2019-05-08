REVEALED: Whitsundays' most common crime

CRIME: April saw 230 offences committed in the Whitunsday region - 26 fewer than during March.

VIOLENCE, theft, swearing and public urination - the Whitsundays has them all, but it might come as a surprise some to know none of those crimes are the most common.

Last month, the single biggest crime police in the Whitsundays issued fines and infringement notices for, were traffic related.

Motorists committed 53 traffic offences during April according to Queensland Police Services online crime map and Whitsunday Police Sergeant Barry Haran said speeding was the most common offence.

"We don't target any particular offence- it ranges from riding a bike without a helmet, all the way up to talking on the mobile and drink driving," he said.

Overall, crime is down from last month, with 230 offences committed in April - 26 fewer than during March.

The second most "popular" felony was "good order" and, of the 45 recorded in the region, 21 of those were listed in the Airlie Beach area.

Sergeant Haran said offences that fell into the good order category were generally anything street and liquor related, including such as alcohol induced violence, disorderly behaviour, swearing and public urination.

"Just general bad behaviour," he said.

The worst thing a person can do, is interfere when a police officer is talking to someone.

Sergeant Haran said quite often, people were aggressive and ended up being fined and arrested which often made a situation worse.

The most popular day and time of the week to commit an offence is on Saturday night between 10pm-6am, whereas Tuesday night between the hours of 10pm-6am is the least likely time for a crime to occur.

Crime tends to peak about midnight, but it's interesting to note that a cluster of crime forms around Airlie Beach's Main St.

The area stretches from Shute Harbour Rd, just before Summit Dr along the Airlie Beach Main St and back out to Shute Harbour Rd before the roundabout.

Sergeant Haran said Main Street was their 'bread and butter' with most of their revolving around the Safe Night Precinct.

Offenders were a mix between locals and tourists, and Sergeant Haran said police wouldn't turn a blind eye to any wrong doings, just because you were local.

CRIMES BY CATEGORY:

Traffic and related offences: 53

Good order offences: 45

Other theft, excluding unlawful entry: 39

Drug related offences: 32

Other property damage: 17

Assault: 11

Unlawful Entry: 11

Trespassing and vagrancy: 8

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle: 6

Weapons act offences: 4

Miscellaneous Crime: 2

Fraud: 1

Handling Stolen Goods: 1