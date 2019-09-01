REVEALED: Wilmar's best and worst performing mills so far

MILESTONE: Wilmar Sugar reports performance of mills at halfway mark of season.

AS Wilmar's group of sugar mills near the halfway mark for the 2019 crushing season, the sugar giant has reported its eight factories have now processed 45 per cent of the total forecast crop.

As of late last week, the mills had processed a total of 6.88 million tonnes - or 45 per cent - of the estimated 15.1 million tonne crop.

Herbert mills experienced the weakest performance with 38 per cent of the estimated crop processed, followed by Proserpine at 40 per cent.

Plane Creek had processed 47 per cent of the estimated crop, while Burdekin mills had the best result at 50 per cent.

Cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said Burdekin's strong result was due to favourable harvesting conditions and fine, cool weather.

Sugar cane on its way to Marian Mill during crushing season: Cane train makes a rail crossing at Marian

Mr Giordani reported good milling performance at Plane Creek, which is expected to reach the halfway mark early this week.

"Bin weights have been good, as has the quality of the cane coming into the factory,” he said.

"CCS levels continue to rise with the cool dry weather, and this week's average is just under 14.8 units.”

Average CCS at Proserpine has risen by one unit since the July crushing update.

"Harvest groups have been able to make good headway by moving into paddocks that were wet earlier in the season,” Mr Giordani said.

"Weekly throughputs are increasing. Last week's total of 93,500 tonnes was the highest for the season to date.”

Halfway mark results:

Herbert

CCS this week: 13.55

Tonnes to date: 1.6 million

Per cent of total: 38 per cent

Total HBT crop: 4.26 million tonnes

Burdekin

CCS this week: 15.03

Tonnes to date: 4.05 million

Per cent of total: 50 per cent

Total BKN crop: 7.98 million tonnes

Proserpine

CCS this week: 13.77

Tonnes to date: 630,000

Per cent of total: 40 per cent

Total PRO crop: 1.58 million tonnes

Plane Creek

CCS this week: 14.79

Tonnes to date: 600,000

Per cent of total: 47 per cent

Total PCK crop: 1.28 million tonnes