Revellers on notice after spate of public nuisance offences

POLICE are reminding people it's OK to go out but don't get too intoxicated, after there were five public nuisance offences last weekend.

Police had to lock up people for disorderly behaviour, and were disappointed with the behaviour of some patrons on the weekend.

They want to remind people that when they are having a night out, there are increased penalties in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

Police can ban disorderly people from the Safe Night Precinct for up to 10 days, or up to three months if they are violent or excessive.

Police are advising people to be mindful of the banning powers and have a safe night out without becoming too intoxicated and getting out of control.