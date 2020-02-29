Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

A young woman is too petrified to leave her home after falling victim to a horrible case of revenge porn that has seen her receive vile and disgusting messages.

A YOUNG Gold Coast woman is too petrified to leave her home after falling victim to a horrible case of revenge porn that has seen her receive death threats and hundreds of "vile and disgusting" messages.

The 21-year-old, who had created sexual content for an online site called Only Fans that allows paying subscribers to see images she uploads, says a disgruntled subscriber began demanding sexual favours in return for money and when refused, used her photos on bogus online advertisements that attracted threats and lewd offers.

A screenshot of an advertisement on Locanto that a disgruntled Only Fans subscriber created as part of a revenge porn allegation.

Becky (not her real name) says she has fallen into a pit of crippling anxiety after being turned away by support organisations where she sought help.

She has also slammed local police, who she claims have failed to take her case seriously and for "talking down to me like I am an idiot and a piece of sh-t, I feel like I've been completely ridiculed and laughed at".

But senior police say her case is being investigated as a combination of revenge porn breaches and stalking offences, and "people of interest'' have been identified.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,'' Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said.

Becky said she had been using the Only Fans online platform for about six months, but on February 19 her world was turned upside down when one of her subscribers became upset because she refused his advances.

An advertisement taken out on Locanto as part of an alleged revenge porn incident for a Gold Coast woman

The person, thought to be a Gold Coast local, contacted her through Snapchat and asked her to sell drugs for him, which she refused.

He continued to contact her asking for sexual favours in return for money. When she continually refused he was furious and threatened to take her copyrighted content from Only Fans and post it across social media and run her out of the Gold Coast.

She blocked the man, refunded his subscription and then blocked his accounts on Snapchat.

She said that was just the beginning of her ordeal.

Becky said she started receiving death threats via text message from an unknown person, who she later found out was a sex worker and best friends with the disgruntled subscriber.

Threatening messages received by ‘Becky’.

"The same girl told me to kill myself along with other threats and disgusting messages. Not even five minutes later I was notified by Twitter that I was tagged in a post," she said.

"It was a screen recording of my Only Fans account posted by both this man and woman. I was able to report the girl's tweet to Twitter and it was removed within five minutes."

She was unable to get the man's offending post removed immediately because he had a private account.

The Bulletin has seen multiple posts made to Twitter of Becky's images shared.

About half an hour later she started getting text messages asking if she "was ready?"

When she asked what was meant by the question, she learned someone was replying to an advertisement on Locanto - an ad she did not create.

Locanto is a free online classified site widely used by escorts to advertise their services.

"This person was kind enough to send me the link to the ad and I fell to the ground in absolute tears. Within an hour I had over 100 texts and calls regarding this advert.

"Not only was my face, my real name, my real age, my phone number and my real location posted, but pornographic images of me," she said.

The Bulletin has seen the X-rated advertisements saying Becky was willing to perform sex acts cheaply.

A 21-year-old Gold Coaster has been sent hundreds of threatening and vile text messages.

She said the disgruntled subscriber had stolen photos from her Only Fans page and created an advertisement detailing escort services and lewd acts that Becky said she does not, and has never, provided.

She immediately called police to make a complaint and asked them to help remove the offending advertisement. But she was referred to another station and the advertisement remained online.

"I rang family members for support and some disowned me immediately because I was disgusting for selling myself. My dad told me how disgusting I was and has stopped talking to me," she said.

"I was already in fear of my life because of the death threats but adding to that the hundreds if not thousands of men with my images who could possibly attack me due to the nature of the ad that was posted."

It took a week for her to have the Locanto advertisement removed, but that was only because she contacted her friends on Snapchat asking them to report it.

Becky believes her complaint has not been taken seriously by police and that she has been let down by the people who are meant to be protecting her.

"I feel defeated and slapped down by everyone who is supposed to help. I have done nothing to deserve this but am being made to feel like I have," she said.

Becky said throughout her week-long ordeal she continued to make various follow-up phone calls, emails and visits to suburban police stations in the hope officers could arrest the disgruntled subscriber.

But she said she was "made to feel like an idiot" by police, who she thinks did not take her complaint or level of concern seriously.

"I feel like everyone is trying to palm it off to someone else so they don't have to hear from me. I just want to get this sorted so I can move on from it,'' she said.

"I just feel stupid, like why did I even bother contacting the police in the first place. I feel like I'm in the wrong when I'm not."

A Gold Coast victim of alleged revenge porn incident is too afraid to leave her home.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said police were investigating the case as a combination of revenge porn breaches and stalking offences and had identified a number of people of interest.

"Investigations are continuing, there's potentially a number of offenders in this case. At this point there has been no enforcement action," Supt Smith said.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. You can't distribute intimate images without the permission of the person in the picture.

"The maximum penalty includes imprisonment. Stalking is quite a serious matter and so is the revenge porn legislation. It's new, but has come about from concerns of the community and legislators."

He said specialist police had taken over the case after it was initially reported.

"It's a complicated case and in the main, when you go to a frontline police station the officer may not have any experience in this space and may not understand the gravity of it. That's why it goes to specialist investigators in the CIB to follow up, which has occurred in this case.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said police were investigating the cases as a combination of revenge porn breaches and stalking offences and had identified a number of people of interest in regards to Becky’s allegations.

"The legislation is new and it's part of ongoing training for officers and it's a challenge to ensure everyone is up to date."

Desperate to get help, Becky emailed, called and messaged up to 50 support organisations in a bid to get some emotional and financial help, but to date still feels she has not been offered anything concrete and that the system has failed her.

"Do I have to stay inside for the rest of my life?'' she said.

"I'm hardly sleeping, eating, I'm crying and having severe panic attacks and I'm just absolutely destroyed mentally, physically and emotionally. I have all the evidence in the world and no one will help me."

Seeking legal advice, Becky phoned a local firm and was asked by a female working in revenge porn issues what she had done to the man to make him want to get revenge.

"I just hung up, I was so shocked and offended to think someone would ask what I did to him," she said.

X-rated photos of a young Gold Coast woman were posted on Twitter without her consent.

I honestly believe that because of what I do for a living people think I am disgusting, like I should be ashamed. I know people think it's my fault because I put it out there but I don't. I didn't ask for this and I have done nothing to deserve this."

Becky said since the revenge porn incident she had been unable to carry out basic functions and was heavily medicated for anxiety and depression.

"I can't but help think if the advertisement was removed straight away, after I had contacted the police, then that would have made a world of difference to my mental state," she said.

"It's quite scary how much this has affected my mental health. I'm not stupid but I'm not coping or functioning at all. My life is completely f--ked up."

While unable to see anything but a dark future ahead, Becky said she was determined to make it her mission in life to ensure no one ever had to go through what she has.

"When I was younger I was sexually assaulted and had no help then either. I can't believe how little actual mental support or help there is for women, particularly those who have gone through 100 times worse things than I," she said.

"Maybe I'll start my own little service where people can be safe and feel comfortable talking. I don't want anyone to feel what I have felt in this past week."