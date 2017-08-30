Revised Cat D funding to get Shute Harbour 'back up to speed'

AFTER months of political argy bargy between the State and Federal Governments on their Disaster Recovery commitments, the Whitsundays has finally secured a win.

The Federal government has now pledged an extra $18.8 million on top of the initial $29 million of Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) commitment, bringing the joint State-Federal commitment up to $96 million.

Shute Harbour is set to be the biggest beneficiary from the Federal Government's decision to stump up more Category D assistance, with $15.2 million going towards the facility which was once the second biggest harbour in Australia.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the extra funding commitment would bring Shute Harbour "back up to speed”.

"And there's an additional $1.8 million specifically for the seawall Betterment component of Shute Harbour,” he said.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed the Federal Government's decision to re-assess their commitment, and added the time for political games needed to end.

"What I'm hoping for now, is we don't have any delays in this money coming through so we can actually start our projects as we are coming into another storm season now,” he said.

"We have a council office in Proserpine which is not habitable which we have to fix and sort out. There is plenty of work to do and we don't want any games being played when it comes to the projects we put forward.”

Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan rejected the notion political pressure had played a factor in the re-assessment, adding that it was a matter of requiring additional information which wasn't initially received.

"We required basic information from the (State) Government about what was damaged and we were chasing it for five months, that has been provided to us now but it has taken far too long,” he said.

"We haven't been political, we deal with every government in Australia and we haven't had an issue with this other than with the Palaszczuk government, unfortunately Queensland is always interested in playing games.”

Minister Keenan said the extra information consisted of the full extent of the damage and whether any damage was covered by insurance.

In reply, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad signalled the war-of-words was set to continue.

"We asked the Commonwealth to provide $110m of a $220m disaster recovery package. The Palaszczuk Government has placed $110m on the table and it's guaranteed for these disaster-affected communities,” she said.

"The Federal government has been dragged kicking and screaming to provide additional money for the Category D funding,” she said.

"But it's still less than half of what we asked them when we put together the Category D package with the support of local Councils.”

One of the projects not covered by the new commitment was the State Government's application for Whitsunday Coast Airport funding.

Mr Christensen said this never qualified for funding under NDDRA conditions.

"The original State Government request included a proposed Rockhampton flood levy and new upgrades to the Whitsunday Coast Airport," Mr Christensen said.

"They simply did not meet the criteria and should never have been listed in the first place.

"With those two projects removed, the figure needed was around $100 million and that is the outcome we have now achieved.

"The total bill to both state and federal government for Cyclone Debbie recovery is likely to be around $1 billion, and the Federal Government picks up 75% of the cost - that's a significant investment in our region by anyone's standard."

The new funding arrangement will include:

$15.2 million for the restoration of Shute Harbour Marina.

An additional $20 million Environmental Recovery Package on top of the $15 million already agreed to clean up beaches, recreational parks, rivers and waterways.

An additional $1.8 million for the Resilient Infrastructure (Betterment) Fund, specifically for the seawall betterment component for Shute Harbour.

An additional $600,000 for further repairs to Bluewater Trail.