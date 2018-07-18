Revolting behaviour just courting trouble

MATTHEW William Beattie defecated in a police cell, attacked a mental health nurse and masturbated in a detainment facility, all in the glaringly misguided belief his offending would get him transferred to a more comfortable area within the facility.

Appearing in Proserpine Magistrates Court by video-link on Monday, the 31-year-old, who grew up in the Mackay region, pleaded guilty to 17 charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard outlined a string of offences from Cairns, Mackay and the Whitsundays.

A psychiatrist's report tendered to the court outlined that although Beattie was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, he was aware of his actions and acted in a way he thought would benefit himself.

The court was told Beattie self-medicated with marijuana and ice and abused prescription drugs in an attempt to cope with his mental illness. PD Law solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Beattie found being in a cell difficult to cope with and had previously - and erroneously - been told if he reacted in a certain way, he would be shifted out of the cells.

"He accepts his behaviour is manipulative to get what he wants, he understands it has the complete reverse effect,” Ms Smith said.

"He is motivated to move forward with his life.”

The court was told Beattie had in separate incidents randomly attacked a passer-by on the street and groped a woman's breast.

Ms Smith said leading up to these assaults, her client had not taken his medication.

Beattie was also charged with public nuisance on January 7 after he abused police when they found him sleeping naked in a public toilet.

Magistrate Simon Young said three communities in Queensland had been affected by Beattie's offending, which was largely the result of intoxication.

"He has a pattern of acting inappropriately when he wants a change in circumstances, which is a behaviour which continues when he is incarcerated,” MrYoung said.

"This is a result of his own conscious choices. There are no defences under the Mental Health Act.”

Beattie was jailed for 10 months, 71 days served. Convictions were recorded.