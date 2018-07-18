Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Revolting behaviour just courting trouble

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Jul 2018 2:44 PM

MATTHEW William Beattie defecated in a police cell, attacked a mental health nurse and masturbated in a detainment facility, all in the glaringly misguided belief his offending would get him transferred to a more comfortable area within the facility.

Appearing in Proserpine Magistrates Court by video-link on Monday, the 31-year-old, who grew up in the Mackay region, pleaded guilty to 17 charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard outlined a string of offences from Cairns, Mackay and the Whitsundays.

A psychiatrist's report tendered to the court outlined that although Beattie was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, he was aware of his actions and acted in a way he thought would benefit himself.

The court was told Beattie self-medicated with marijuana and ice and abused prescription drugs in an attempt to cope with his mental illness. PD Law solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Beattie found being in a cell difficult to cope with and had previously - and erroneously - been told if he reacted in a certain way, he would be shifted out of the cells.

"He accepts his behaviour is manipulative to get what he wants, he understands it has the complete reverse effect,” Ms Smith said.

"He is motivated to move forward with his life.”

The court was told Beattie had in separate incidents randomly attacked a passer-by on the street and groped a woman's breast.

Ms Smith said leading up to these assaults, her client had not taken his medication.

Beattie was also charged with public nuisance on January 7 after he abused police when they found him sleeping naked in a public toilet.

Magistrate Simon Young said three communities in Queensland had been affected by Beattie's offending, which was largely the result of intoxication.

"He has a pattern of acting inappropriately when he wants a change in circumstances, which is a behaviour which continues when he is incarcerated,” MrYoung said.

"This is a result of his own conscious choices. There are no defences under the Mental Health Act.”

Beattie was jailed for 10 months, 71 days served. Convictions were recorded.

cairns court mackay matthew william beattie proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Time served for 18 charges

    Time served for 18 charges

    News A RETURNED army radio operator was thanked by Magistrate Simon Young midway through sentencing for his overseas service.

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:16 PM
    Theft out of frustration

    Theft out of frustration

    News Geoff Thomas Hines, 69, had moved to Airlie Beach to retire

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:13 PM
    Jail time due to court no show

    Jail time due to court no show

    News The man was sentenced to one month imprisonment

    • 18th Jul 2018 2:59 PM
    Carnival highlights local spirit

    Carnival highlights local spirit

    News The acting principal said the event was one of the best to date.

    • 18th Jul 2018 2:52 PM

    Local Partners