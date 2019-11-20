REVVED UP: Sidecar Championships to christen Bowen Speedway

BOWEN Showground will be revved up with some fast and furious action next month when the state sidecar championships start its engines.

There's no other motorsport quite like sidecar racing, which involves a rider and a passenger careening around a standard motocross track on a custom-built chassis.

To make the sport even more terrifying, the bikes are fitted with powerful 1000cc engines and no brakes.

Bowen Speedway will be playing host to the 2019 Queensland Sidecar Championships on December 7.

The sport has a large following and a rich history in Europe but has remained a relative niche sport in Australia, which North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club media representative Ashleigh Smith says makes it even more exciting.

"Its a sport like no other, basically the passenger will move about in the sidecar to counterbalance and help gain traction or move around a corner better," she said.

"It's pretty unique as its a motorsport with a lot of teamwork involved on the track which you might not see in other racing categories."

"As this is the Queensland Championships it could have been held anywhere, but we've been in discussions with the Bowen Showground Committee about bringing it to Bowen and they've been amazing."

"They've been working hard to get the speedway up to scratch to meet all the specific requirement of the sport."

The changes, additions and upgrades have included regrading and laying a new racetrack, new fencing around the track, a new spectator area and a new scoreboard after the old one was demolished during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Mrs Smith said the hard work had been undertaken over the last six weeks by a group of volunteers from the Bowen Formula 250 Karting Club.

"It's been a mammoth task by them but the showgrounds will be able to host lots more events in the future like this," she said.

"It will bring people from Cairns to Brisbane who will all be spending time in Bowen."

The night will also see solo riders and the Formula 250 karters. With 20 heats alone in the speedway championships, there will be no shortage of action.

Mrs Smith is hoping for a large crowd to show up to support the riders in Bowen, with over 5000 people attending the National Championships in Ayr, earlier this year.

She said there will be a custom-designed shirt for the event that people can buy, with Bowen and the Whitsundays on it.

Food and a licenced bar will be available on the day. Gates are open from 4.30pm with racing to begin at 5.45pm.

