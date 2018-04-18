Revved up Superboat weekend for Bowen

IN ACTION: The supercharged superboats will provide plenty of entertainment to the crowds in Bowen, with festivities set to transcend the water; occurring on land and in the sky.

BE WARNED, Bowen will become a hive of activity later this month when it hosts a round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships.

For a fifth consecutive year Bowen will welcome the event with an itinerary of family friendly events and once in a lifetime opportunities.

The largest on-water event is free for the community to attend as the greater Whitsunday region descends on the quaint town for a weekend of adrenaline packed sporting action.

A fleet of up to 10 boats will tear tear up the pristine waters of Edgecumbe Bay and the Bowen Marina, as onlookers vie for the best spot at the foreshore.

Spectators are welcome to watch the action from the prime location that is the Bowen Jetty all weekend long for free.

For those rolling into town on Friday ahead of the horsepower packed weekend, sit back, relax and enjoy the live entertainment and hospitality of the Grand View Hotel.

Experience foreshore entertainment and watch the pole position racing of the boats from Soundshell on Saturday, April 29 from 9am.

Later join in the Herbert and George street festival on Saturday, April 29 from 6pm, with a Superboats parade, markets and activities for all ages.

Sunday, April 29 marks the main race day with festivities starting from 9am.

Queensland Bulk Ports will host a family fun day at Soundshell on Sunday from 9am-3pm.

Keep the kids entertained with rides, slides and amusements alongside live entertainment, markets and food delights to keep the whole family happy.

Exclusive experiences for all levels of thrill seekers are on offer throughout the action-packed weekend.

GSL Aviation will be operating helicopter flights out of Bowen over the aquatic action.

CQ Adventure Flights will deliver fighter pilot experiences with a view of the on water action from the sky.

You could jump out of a plane and experience your own adrenaline rush with Airlie Beach Skydivers or remain comfortable on the water aboard the Whitsunday Paradise Explorer.

Event operators will be on stand-by at Soundshell over the weekend to assist in last minute bookings, but don't leave it to chance, inquire and lock in your experiences by emailing superboats@ tourismbowen.com.au