REWARD FOR THEO: As SES and police continue the search for missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez , a Byron Shire resident has stepped forward to offer "a substantial reward,” to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to him being found. Marc Stapelberg
News

Woman offers reward to find Theo

Alison Paterson
by
20th Jun 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 21st Jun 2019 4:06 AM
A WOMAN has offered a "substantial reward" for anyone who contacts police with information which helps locate missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

Tanya Bregnsdal posted on the Byron Bay Community Board page it was "time to offer a (sic) reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Theo?".

"This is my number...0448 310 001 ...go to a phone booth and ring me... I offer a substantial reward... If it leads to finding Theo."

Ms Bregnsdal who said she lived in the Byron Shire, confirmed the first thing she would do if contacted would be to urge the person to to contact police or Crimestoppers.

"I'm making this appeal because I am a mother," she said.

"I thought that a young person Theo's age might have seen or know something and be scared to contact the police in case they get into trouble for some reason."

Ms Bregnsdal said so far no-one had made contact but she was not giving up hope this offer might spur someone to get in touch.

While she did not want to specify the amount of money she was offering as a reward, "it would be enough to buy a car," she said.

"I am not doing this for any publicity, I am simply hoping this might encourage someone to come forward."

Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

