Rewarding those who dedicate their lives to others' health

PATIENT PRIDE: Kaylene Chetham is the nurse manager for rural stepdown at Mackay Hospital and Health Services. She won the Chief Executive Values Champion Award at a staff reward and recognition event on Tuesday. Emma Murray

ENSURING patients can be treated closer to home has been the driving force behind Kaylene Chetham's dedicated efforts in health service.

The nurse manager for the Rural Stepdown program focuses on supporting patients living in rural communities who relocated to Mackay for their acute treatment.

Through this, she helps return them to hospitals closer to their homes in rural regions.

Billy Nel won the Non-Clinical Excellence Award for his "cultural celebration” menu. Emma Murray

Ms Chetham received the Chief Executive Values Champion Award at a Service Excellence Awards presentation at Mackay Base Hospital.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead chose the winner and said Ms Chetham's enthusiasm, commitment and reach across the district made her such a worthy recipient.

But accolades were far from Ms Chetham's mind and she said even after 25 years in health service it was a love of patient care that inspired her.

"Just the look on a patient's face when you say that once they're a bit better they can move closer to home ... their eyes just light up,” she said.

"Especially for our older patients who often come down on their own. To be able to (be) someone to confide in and take that responsibility and worry from them to get back closer to home ... is really wonderful.”

Ms Shetham was joined on the victor's podium by operational officer Kirsten Hansen.

Golden Boot award winner Kirsten Hansen with her line manager Brett Andrews. Contributed

Ms Hansen received the Golden Boot award, recognising her tireless efforts helping in operation theatres.

She said she was honoured to be recognised for doing a job she had loved for nine years.

"Our jobs are very full-on and we all enjoy it but it's nice to be nominated and be recognised that we are a very valuable part of the team in the hospital,” Ms Hansen said.

"A lot of people are so nervous and scared when they do come into theatre, it's something where for a lot of people it could be their first time coming in.

"It's the pride within myself in the help I can give my patients when they come to theatre.

"That is what I truly try and strive for every day when I come into work.”

Seven awards in total were presented, encompassing doctors, nurses, support staff and volunteers in MHHS.

The Mixed Ward G2 won the Performance and Development Award at the Mackay Hospital and Health Services staff reward and recognition event. From left: Sasha Howarth, Emma Wade, Judy Gichana, Arlene Yusi, Tonisha Borg, Penny Watts, Trudy Thorburn, Kym West, Louella Bethel, and Jessica Foord. Emma Murray

Ms Whitehead said the annual awards were important in appreciating the extra miles those in the health sector went.

"When you work in a hospital setting it's sometimes a case where a patient has come to hear difficult news,” she said.

"Our staff are there for those patients in those difficult times and to be able to reward and recognise in a small way is just a tiny contribution we as a board and executive can make to say thank you very much.”