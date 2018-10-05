RHYSE'S DOUBLE DELIGHT

YOU BEAUTY: Whitsunday Brahmans export and Canterbury captain Rhyse Martin hoists the Intrust Super State Championship Trophy.

YOU BEAUTY: Whitsunday Brahmans export and Canterbury captain Rhyse Martin hoists the Intrust Super State Championship Trophy. NRL Photos/Gregg Porteous

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fancy being captain of two premiership teams in as many weeks.

Well, that was the case for Whitsunday Brahmans export Rhyse Martin during the past fortnight.

The 25-year-old second-rower led Canterbury to success in the Intrust Super Premiership (NSW Cup) grand final on September 23.

That earned the Bulldogs the right to play Queensland champions Redcliffe in the Intrust Super State Championship decider on NRL grand final day at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

It was déjà vu for Martin as he again held aloft the title trophy following Canterbury's impressive 42-18 demolition of the Dolphins.

Bulldogs coach Steve Georgallis said his side's attitude proved pivotal in the success.

"It was interesting trying to get the boys up this week,” Georgallis said.

"We were so happy with the result last week and then realising we had to get ready for this game, so it was really, really hard - physically hard - it was a tough game against Newtown.

"I gave them two days off, told them do what you have to do and 'I'll see you Wednesday'.

"I just can't say enough about our forwards. Forwards win big matches.”

Martin was eligible for the second-tier competition finals series despite making 14 first-grade appearances during his maiden season at NRL level.

That elite level experience of Martin and retiring forward Greg Eastwood proved instrumental for the Bulldogs.

Martin opened the scoring in just the sixth minute when he hit a neat Nu Brown ball at pace to power away from the despairing Dolphins and score next to the sticks.

He would ultimately finish the game with 14 points (one try, five conversions) as Canterbury ran riot, converting a 16-6 halftime lead in entertaining fashion.

The Bulldogs crossed for seven tries in total, highlighted by a double from Josh Cleeland, who looks destined for a bright future.

So too Martin, who played his junior football with the Brahmans until Under-14s before moving to Townsville.

2018 will go down as the most memorable year of his career so far. Martin made his NRL debut in Round 9 against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium and quick gained a great reputation for his all-round play, including brilliant goalkicking.

He slotted 36 conversions for the season at a conversation rate of 94.7 per cent, all the while averaging more than 32 tackles and more than 100 running metres per game.

The PNG international signed a one-year contract extension in July and looks set to take plenty of confidence into 2019.