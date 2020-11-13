Rice Boi owner’s next Coast venture coming soon

Rice Boi owner Tony Kelly will open a new venture in Maroochydore in early December. Picture Lachie Millard

Rice Boi owner Tony Kelly will open a new venture in Maroochydore in early December. Picture Lachie Millard

The man who brought the Sunshine Coast Rice Boi will open up a new restaurant in coming weeks to offer "something not yet seen before".

Tony Kelly, the owner of the thriving Rice Boi and Spero restaurants at The Wharf Mooloolaba, will unveil Market Bistro at the Maroochydore CBD's $20 million Foundation Place.

Mr Kelly said the European-style "grown-up" bistro, restaurant and cocktail bar hybrid would open in early December.

Former Campos Coffee operations manager Luke Stringer is also involved in Market Bistro.

"I think the best way to describe it, is a local neighbourhood European bistro, it's quite unique," Mr Kelly said.

"It's like two businesses in one with the bistro and restaurant."

Wharf's facelift has precinct back to its glory days of old

$20M Foundation Place welcomes first major tenant

Artist's impressions of the new Market Bistro in Maroochydore.

Mr Kelly said unlike Rice Boi, which he said was "fast and furious, tongue in cheek", Market Bistro was more sophisticated.

"European food is more my wheelhouse, my forte," he said.

"But still with the local vibe and not expensive.

"We have a custom-built barbecue going in for steak and seafood, we are really having a good crack."

The venue will also house its own bottle shop, Market Wine Stores, run by Queensland wine guru Peter Marchant.

Diners can talk to the sommelier and choose their own bottle to then take next door to the restaurant.

Rice Boi's stunning makeover to entertain thousands

Artist's impressions of the new Market Bistro in Maroochydore

The wine will be at retail prices with customers just paying for corkage if they choose to drink in-house.

Mr Kelly said this was a way to support the struggling wine industry which he said had been "smashed" from the pandemic.

He said the 140-seat Market Bistro would provide about 40 jobs.

"We are all on track, all pegged to open for December 3," Mr Kelly said.