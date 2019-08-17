Rich Kids’ most outrageous posts

They're privileged, rolling in money and certainly like to show it off online.

The Rich Kids of Instagram certainly don't hold back when it comes to flaunting their super cars, Rolex collections and yachts - but is this the most outrageous batch of photos yet?

The Rich Kids of Instagram have shared snaps of themselves using £50 notes as toilet paper. Picture: Instagram

The obnoxious collection includes a pampered youngster who has lined their toilet seat with £50 notes so they don't have to come into contact with it.

And forget a humble family game of Monopoly, one Rich Kid has mocked those who play for pretend money by lining their board with real notes and expensive watches.

When one car isn’t enough for you, pose with your fleet. Picture: Instagram



Were you proud of your first car? One wealthy teen shows off car keys on every finger - include two Ferraris.

Meanwhile, one teen mocks other kids by sharing that their "back to school" transport is a private jet.

In another picture, a teen appears to flush his Rolex down the toilet as it wasn't the one he wanted.

Someone had so much money they covered their entire mattress with notes. Picture: Instagram

And one spoiled Rich Kid is holding a wad of cash and has added the caption: "Let's go help the peasants."

Of course the OTT collection wouldn't be complete without a sickening amount of flashy designer presents, luxury shopping bags and champagne on tap.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

One Rich Kid boasted about setting fire to their $A155,000 Mercedes G-Wagen. Picture: Instagram

One woman flaunted her never-ending bank account by bathing in her notes. Picture: Instagram

Another Rich Kid revealed their rather lavish alternative to the school bus. Picture: Instagram

An obnoxious pampered kid said they flushed their Rolex after it wasn’t the watch they had wanted. Picture: Instagram

A typical game of Monopoly clearly isn’t enough for this swanky Rich Kid. Picture: Instagram

One wealthy teen went to extreme lengths to avoid coming into contact with the toilet seat. Picture: Instagram

That’s one way to transport your luxury watch. Picture: Instagram

One of the wealthy individuals didn’t hold back when referring to less well-off people. Picture: Instagram

One bunch of flowers will not do for this Instagram star. Picture: Instagram

One Rich Kid was gutted when they got expensive watches as a gift. Picture: Instagram

After a hard day of shopping. Picture: Instagram

One man proved he really can rest easy thanks to his bank account. Picture: Instagram