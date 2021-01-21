Rich list: Are KFC SuperCoach elite worth big bucks?

Forget Sleepy Hollow. Welcome to millionaire's row.

Picking players from the team your barrack for in your KFC SuperCoach side is a fun part of the game, but Geelong supporters might need to take out a second mortgage to afford all the Cats superstars in 2021.

Geelong has the highest collective value of any side, with the full squad coming in at almost $14.5 million - well above the $10 million KFC SuperCoach salary cap.

The Cats have overtaken the Western Bulldogs, who held top spot in 2020, despite the arrival at Whitten Oval of another top-priced midfield star in Adam Treloar.

Adelaide collects another wooden spoon here, with the Crows squad worth more than $2 million less than the Cats. But money clearly isn't everything - back-to-back premier Richmond comes in at No.14 on the list.

Scroll down to see the top-priced players at every club and our take on their KFC SuperCoach value in 2021.

ADELAIDE

1. Matt Crouch $594,700 MID

2. Reilly O'Brien $570,800 RUCK

3. Rory Laird $564,800 DEF/MID

Crouch quietly pushed his average back over the 110-mark in 2020 and is a safe midfield option. Laird averaged 105 for the season but posted eight scores over 100 in the final nine rounds after a move to the midfield. If he continues that role in 2021 Crouch's crown could be in danger.

BRISBANE LIONS

1. Lachie Neale $721,800 MID

2. Jarryd Lyons $604,600 MID

3. Hugh McCluggage $545,500 MID

No surprises here with the Brownlow medallist starting the year with a price tag more than $60,000 higher than he was this time last year on the back of a 134 average. Neale always comes out of the blocks hard - he averaged 151 over the first six rounds last year - so waiting for him to drop in value might not be a smart move.

CARLTON

1. Sam Walsh $543,300 MID

2. Adam Saad $526,200 DEF

3. Patrick Cripps $523,700 MID

Cripps loses his crown as Carlton's most expensive player - and drops to No.3 behind Walsh and recruit Adam Saad. Does that mean he's massively underpriced going into 2021, or his role won't be as prominent as the Blues climb the ladder? It will be one of the big talking points of the pre-season. Walsh boosted his average by 14 points last year so he won't be getting any cheaper.

COLLINGWOOD

1. Brodie Grundy $648,200 RUCK

2. Scott Pendlebury $592,200 MID

3. Taylor Adams $588,800 MID

It's a strong field at the Magpies, with Adams edging out Steele Sidebottom by just $800 for third spot, and three defenders - Brayden Maynard, Jack Crisp and Jeremy Howe - also over the $500k mark. Pendlebury hasn't been under $500k in Round 1 since 2008 (he was $475k that year).

Steele Sidebottom has dual-position status in KFC SuperCoach in 2021.

ESSENDON

1. Zach Merrett $620,900 MID

2. Jordan Ridley $547,700 DEF

3. Dylan Shiel $548,000 MID

Merrett is the clear standout at Tullamarine, averaging over 100 for the past five seasons with last year's 116 average a career-high. Ridley is now a genuine premium defender to consider, hard to believe he started last year priced at $322,600. There aren't too many Bombers at the top end of the price range - could Andy McGrath ($510,000 MID) be their next $600k man?

FREMANTLE

1. Nat Fyfe $608,300 MID

2. Luke Ryan $576,500 DEF

3. Andrew Brayshaw $544,200 MID

A change of the guard is happening at the Dockers, with a new wave ready to take the baton from long-time KFC SuperCoach studs Fyfe and David Mundy (who amazingly is still priced over $500k). Another change to kickout rules means Luke Ryan is unlikely to lose value and Brayshaw, Adam Cerra ($484,800 MID) and Caleb Serong ($435,600 MID) are coming with a bullet.

GOLD COAST

1. Hugh Greenwood $576,300 MID

2. Touk Miller $569,200 MID

3. Jarrod Witts $501,600 RUCK

There is one glaring omission here. How long will it take Matt Rowell ($495,100 MID) to leapfrog these three? Given the fact he jumped $270k in value in his first five games, we're saying not long.

GEELONG

1. Patrick Dangerfield $611,900 FWD/MID

2. Sam Menegola $579,000 MID

3. Tom Hawkins $568,600 FWD

Trivia question - can you name the NINE Geelong players priced over $500k? We won't list them all here but if you had Rhys Stanley at No.6 on your list, well done. And that nine doesn't include Jeremy Cameron who is priced at just $388,100. Mitch Duncan ($557,600 MID) just missed the top three but is set to lose his tag of being the most overlooked star in KFC SuperCoach. Cam Guthrie ($554,700 MID, 103 average last year) could take the baton.

Two of Geelong’s money men Tom Hawkins and Patrick Dangerfield. Picture: Richard Walker

GWS GIANTS

1. Josh Kelly $615,600 MID

2. Lachie Whitfield $561,600 DEF

3. Stephen Coniglio $528,900 MID

Where have all the premos gone? That might be a bit harsh but there isn't the bevy of GWS KFC SuperCoach stars in 2021 as in previous years. Kelly could be the No.1 scorer in the game if he gets through a full season - that's a huge if - and Coniglio surprisingly edged out Nick Haynes ($528,400 DEF) for the No.3 spot. The Giants' most selected player could be Braydon Preuss who is just $303,000.

HAWTHORN

Tom Mitchell $610,000 MID

James Sicily $552,900 DEF

Jaeger O'Meara $488,000 MID

It's Mitchell then daylight at the Hawks, with their only other player over $500k set to miss the season with a knee injury. There should be some value with the likes of like Jack Scrimshaw ($399,600 DEF), Jarman Impey ($212,900 FWD) and draftee Connor Downie ($117,300 MID).

MELBOURNE

Max Gawn $751,400 RUCK

Clayton Oliver $656,700 MID

Christian Petracca $631,400 MID

Are the Demons too top-heavy? They have the most expensive player in the game in Gawn and are the only club with three players over $600k, but it's a big gap from the big three to the rest (Jack Viney $534k, Steven May $507k).

When it comes to KFC SuperCoach, Christian Petracca is high-cost, high reward. Picture: Liam Kidston

NORTH MELBOURNE

1. Todd Goldstein $601,700 RUCK

2. Jed Anderson $532,300 MID

3. Trent Dumont $543,900 MID

The Kangaroos have one of this year's most promising rookie crops, but there is plenty of talent at the top end, too. Goldstein is still king of Arden St but there are some interesting names ready to challenge him, with last year's fast-finisher Luke McDonald priced at $512,900 and Jy Simpkin a potential bargain at $499,700.

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Travis Boak $590,400 MID

2. Tom Rockliff $573,000 MID

3. Ollie Wines $560,600 MID

Boak is top of the tree after producing another personal-best season and Rockliff is back after returning to a 100-plus average (107) for the first time since 2016. Can we finally trust Ollie Wines after he lifted his average by 16 points a game in 2020?

RICHMOND

1. Dustin Martin $541,600 FWD/MID

2. Jayden Short $529,300 DEF

3. Nick Vlastuin $483,500 DEF

It's all about playing your role at Tigerland, which means the wealth is spread remarkably evenly. Dusty rules the roost - of course - but even he isn't super expensive.

Shai Bolton ($462,400 FWD/MID) could be the big mover this season.

Triple premiership Tigers Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin. Picture: Richard Walker

ST KILDA

1. Jack Steele $658,000 MID

2. Rowan Marshall $557,200 RUCK/FWD

3. Jack Billings $514,800 MID

Let's pause for a moment to tip our hats to anyone who selected Jack Steele in their 2020 starting side, when he was available for $515,900. Those days are long gone after be produced a remarkable season, averaging 122.5 after managing 95 the year before. Can he maintain that standard in 2021?

SYDNEY

1. Jake Lloyd $656,400 DEF

2. Luke Parker $571,100 MID

3. Callum Mills $544,800 DEF

It's all about one man at the Swans. Lloyd has been the top-priced defender in KFC SuperCoach for a while but never at anything like that price (he started last year priced at $591,400). But can you leave out a player who has averaged at least 108 for the past three seasons and only dropped below 100 once last year? Parker is a quiet achiever, averaging 99 or more every year since 2014.

Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore scrub up OK. Picture: Richard Walker

WESTERN BULLDOGS

1. Marcus Bontempelli $523,900 MID

2. Jack Macrae $650,100 MID

3. Lachie Hunter $615,800 MID

The rich kids of the western suburbs are at it again, coming in at No.2 on the overall club value list. Hunter will surprise some, edging out more popular KFC SuperCoach selections like

Josh Dunkley ($560,200 MID/FWD) and Caleb Daniel ($545,500 DEF). Recruit Adam Treloar ($587,800 MID) is the fourth-most expensive Dog.

WEST COAST

1. Nic Naitanui $593,700 RUCK

2. Andrew Gaff $570,800 MID

3. Tim Kelly $517,400 MID

Naitanui was at he peak of his powers in 2020, averaging 110 points a game, but his low numbers, high-impact style was one of the biggest beneficiaries of shorter quarters. We'll be watching his output very closely in the pre-season. Kelly's average actually dipped by seven points a game after his move from Geelong, while underpriced Elliot Yeo ($483,000 MID) and Alex Witherden ($461,100 DEF) are both on the watch list.

